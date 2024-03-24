Gunther breaks character to praise "kind-hearted" WWE rival

Gunther is gearing up for a tough fight at WWE WrestleMania XL. The Ring General recently gave his honest opinion on his rival for the premium live event.

Gunther has run through nearly everyone on the mid-card to retain his Intercontinental Championship. Even big names like The Miz, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus haven’t been able to undo The Ring General for the title.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the Intercontinental Champion opened up about what his opponent Sami Zayn is like in real life. He broke character to praise the good side of the former NXT Champion during the interview.

"He works hard, obviously. You can’t deny that, and I think that’s why he connects really well with the audience," Gunther noted. "What people see in the ring is what you get in real life and when you interact with him backstage."

The Ring General praised Sami Zayn’s ability to push for what’s right and what he deserves. That’s what sets him apart from the rest.

"He’s loud about his opinions and ideas and won’t back down or take a ‘no’ and pushes for what he thinks is the right thing," he added. "That’s an attribute a lot of people can connect with because it’s a kind-hearted thing and comes from a good place."

Gunther and Sami Zayn will collide for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL. WWE fans could finally see The Ring General drop the title before he prepares for a world title run down the line.

Gunther clarified that he is still better than Sami Zayn in WWE

Sami Zayn was the Intercontinental Champion not too long before Gunther won the title. Speaking in his interview with talkSPORT, The Ring General noted how he started wrestling after Zayn, but was ahead of him in WWE.

"All those things I mentioned, they might be true and it’s nice for him, but this isn’t a business for fighting for the right thing, it’s not about charity. It’s not about doing the right thing, it’s about being successful and that’s what I’m focused on."

He made it clear that being always on the right side and being a nice person wasn’t enough to become successful. Instead, it was what the Imperium leader was doing that mattered the most and allowed him to reach the top of WWE.

The two men could have a blockbuster contest at The Show of Shows. A show-stealer is what fans expect from the two top WWE Superstars.