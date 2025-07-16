Gunther breaks silence following CM Punk's victory on WWE RAW

Gunther broke his silence today on social media following CM Punk's victory this past Monday night on WWE RAW. The Second City Saint won a Gauntlet match on the red brand to earn a World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

The Ring General was seated in the VIP suite during the main event of this past Monday's edition of RAW and watched Punk emerge victorious in the Gauntlet match. Gunther took to his Instagram story today to send a warning to The Second City Saint ahead of their title match at SummerSlam next month in New Jersey.

"Lets find out if he is the Best in the World," he wrote.

Ad

Trending

The champion sent a message to Punk today on social media. [Image credit: Gunther on Instagram]

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

CM Punk battled John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship last month at Night of Champions but failed to capture the title. Cody Rhodes won the King of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions by defeating Randy Orton in the finals and will be challenging Cena for the title at SummerSlam next month.

Ad

Roman Reigns also returned at the conclusion of this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW to attack Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Former WWE manager reacts to Gunther's victory at Saturday Night's Main Event

Dutch Mantell recently commented on Gunther's victory over Goldberg at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

Goldberg lost his retirement match to the World Heavyweight Champion over the weekend. The Hall of Famer was choked out by the 37-year-old to end his career. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Mantell claimed that Goldberg lost the match in the best way possible and that he enjoyed the finish at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad

"That's the best way for him to lose, though. He didn't get pinned, and he didn't raise his arm three times or whatever, and he just passed out. That's really the best way to go out. And they didn't get a DQ, which a lot of people were saying whether to get a DQ. I think they would have rioted if they'd had a DQ. What a cheap way out. And I salute him. I like the finish. I like getting the son involved. That's what got him beat. So if you put it all together, I like the finish." [From 12:40 onwards]

Ad

You can check out the video below:

It will be fascinating to see if CM Punk can capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther at WWE SummerSlam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.