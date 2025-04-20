Gunther breaks silence after losing the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41

Gunther did not have the Saturday night he hoped for as he lost the World Heavyweight Championship on Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41. The Ring General took to Instagram to reflect on the day, sending his first message since the loss.

The Austrian Star has been booked as a dominant force since making his main roster debut. However, he could not get the job done last night as he failed to retain the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso. The Ring General even hit Jey with the world title, but even that was not enough to keep the former Bloodline member down. The Yeetman eventually got the win after he made the former NXT Champion tap out.

While we are yet to hear the Ring General's thoughts on the loss, he took to Instagram to reflect on WrestleMania 41 Night One. Gunther posted a reel on social media that recapped his Saturday.

WWE veteran reflected on Gunther's loss at WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso became only the fourth person on the WWE main roster to defeat the Ring General, joining the list of Sami Zayn, Chad Gable, and Cody Rhodes. However, the former World Heavyweight Champion has bounced back strongly from every loss, and the same can be expected this time as well.

Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the Austrian star's loss, noting that WWE will have a lot of rebuilding to do with the former Imperium leader.

"I think they tried to protect Gunther by having him tap out rather than getting pinned because he could use the old excuse. There was an injury, and if he didn't tap out, he could have been out for six months to a year, whatever he wants to say. That, that gives Gunther a little bit of wiggle room. But Chris, I've got to tell you, bro, you lose WrestleMania last year to Sami Zayn; you lose WrestleMania this year to Jey Uso. You've got a lot of rebuilding to do with Mr. Gunther," he said on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso's victory at WrestleMania 41 has not been recieved well by fans on social media. There are far more dislikes on the Yeetman's victory video on YouTube than likes. However, Jey has been a crowd favorite over the last several months and could turn the situation around in no time.

