Jey Uso's new name officially unveiled by WWE following his win at WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso overcame his highest obstacle at WrestleMania 41, as he defeated Gunther to win his first WWE World Title. The 39-year-old was also handed a new name following the historic win.
The former tag team champion has been a singles star ever since he left the OG Bloodline in 2023 and moved over to RAW. The YEET Master firmly established himself as a singles wrestler on the red brand's show, winning the Intercontinental Championship and the Men's Royal Rumble. However, his story got completed last night when he defeated Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship.
Jey's signature catchphrase, 'YEET,' has played a huge role in helping him get over with fans. The catchphrase has also been included in his new name now, as WWE is calling the 39-year-old "World Heavy-YEET Champion." The new nickname is reflected in the superstar's new merchandise launched after his win at WrestleMania 41 Night One.
WWE veteran commented on Jey Uso's WrestleMania 41 victory
Jey Uso joined the list of very few wrestlers who have defeated Gunther in WWE, as the OG Bloodline member made The Ring General submit at The Show of Shows last night.
Wrestling veteran Vince Russo tried to speculate the reason behind Gunther tapping out, noting that the company could use it as an excuse for the loss.
"I think they tried to protect Gunther by having him tap out rather than getting pinned because he could use the old excuse. There was an injury, and if he didn't tap out, he could have been out for six months to a year, whatever he wants to say. That, that gives Gunther a little bit of wiggle room. But Chris, I've got to tell you, bro, you lose WrestleMania last year to Sami Zayn; you lose WrestleMania this year to Jey Uso. You've got a lot of rebuilding to do with Mr. Gunther," he said on Sportskeeda WrestleBing.
Jey's win has not been well-received by the internet wrestling fans, as the video of his victory on YouTube has significantly more dislikes than likes. However, the newly crowned champion has been majorly over with the crowd and can reverse the situation in a matter of a few days.