Disappointing news for Jey Uso after WWE WrestleMania 41

By Kaushik Das
Modified Apr 20, 2025 08:54 GMT
The YEET Master [Image credits: wwe.com]
The YEET Master was victorious [Image credits: wwe.com]

Jey Uso defeated Gunther to become the new World Heavyweight Champion on Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41. However, The YEET Master has faced a major setback following The Show of Shows.

Uso and Gunther had a back-and-forth encounter in front of 61 thousand fans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. In the end, Jey Uso hit a few Uso Splashes on The Ring General and followed up with a sleeper hold to make him tap out. This win marks the OG Bloodline member's first world title reign in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Post-match, Jimmy Uso showed up in the ring, leading to The Usos having an emotional moment in the ring before starting their celebrations. WWE uploaded the clip of the segment on its official YouTube channel, but an unfortunate stat has come out because of it.

As of this writing, the video featuring Jey Uso's title celebration has roughly 10k likes and a staggering 23k dislikes. It is to be noted that the counters for both are increasing constantly and may not be the same as shown in the screenshot below.

A surprising stat [Credit: Official WWE YouTube account]
A surprising stat [Credit: Official WWE YouTube account]

Nevertheless, this is a pretty big setback for a fan-favorite star like Jey Uso, especially since he has defeated a major heel like Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

The YEET Master is among the top merchandise sellers in the Stamford-based promotion, and fans on social media having a negative reaction to his win can be seen as disappointing.

WWE veteran makes a big prediction after Gunther vs. Jey Uso

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's post-WrestleMania 41 Night One show, Vince Russo said that WWE tried to protect Gunther a bit by having the submission finish instead of a pinfall.

However, the veteran added that the sports entertainment juggernaut has to rebuild The Ring General's character after back-to-back losses at The Showcase of The Immortals.

"I think they tried to protect Gunther by having him tap out rather than getting pinned because he could use the old excuse. There was an injury and if he didn't tap out, he could have been out for six months to a year, whatever he wants to say. That, that gives Gunther a little bit of wiggle room. But Chris, I got to tell you, bro, you lose WrestleMania last year to Sami Zayn, you lose WrestleMania this year to Jey Uso. You got a lot of rebuilding to do with Mr. Gunther." [From 09:14 onwards]
It will be interesting to see if Gunther stays in the World Heavyweight Title scene and challenges Jey Uso at WWE Backlash 2025.

