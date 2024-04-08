Gunther breaks silence after losing WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40

At WrestleMania 40, Gunther's historic reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion came to an end courtesy of Sami Zayn.

The Ring General held the title for 666 days and successfully defended it against top names, including Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, Chad Gable, and other notable superstars.

On Twitter/X, Gunther sent a two-word message and shared a photo of himself with his wife Jinny from this year's Hall of Fame ceremony.

"My Legend," wrote Gunther.

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 40, Zayn became the #1 contender for Gunther's title after winning a Six Pack Gauntlet Match. A large portion of the WWE Universe was rooting for Chad Gable, who played a major role in preparing Zayn for his championship match at The Show of Shows.

Sami Zayn broke his silence after beating Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Following his historic win at WrestleMania 40, Sami Zayn was visibly emotional. Speaking in an exclusive interview with WWE, the newly crowned Intercontinental Champion broke his silence.

Zayn sent a heartfelt message after his win over The Ring General and was also joined by his wife and son. The former Bloodline member said:

"When you do something big, sometimes it’s really hard to reconcile with what's on the other side of that because you might have to come face the fact that it might not be as big or as good or you might be not as big, as good, and the shadows that are behind you can seem like they’re bigger than anything that’s ahead. I hope I’m not being overdramatic when I say I needed this. I needed this more than I can put into words. More than you know. You talk about that self-doubt, some of it was on television and you saw for yourself. A lot of it you don’t see."

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Gunther after his historic run as the Intercontinental Champion came to an end.

