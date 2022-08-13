Gunther breaks silence after retaining the Intercontinental Championship in an instant classic against a top WWE star

Gunther recently took to Twitter to comment on his instant classic bout against Shinsuke Nakamura on this week's WWE SmackDown.

Nakamura was unsuccessful in his attempt to become a three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion on Friday. He previously became the #1 contender for the title after securing a win over Ludwig Kaiser on last week's show.

The reigning Intercontinental Champion shared a photo via Twitter featuring himself and Nakamura along with a four-worded message.

"FRIDAY NIGHT PRO WRESTLING," wrote Gunther.

Check out Gunther's tweet below:

GUNTHER @Gunther_AUT FRIDAY NIGHT PRO WRESTLING FRIDAY NIGHT PRO WRESTLING https://t.co/iInqhvWxjO

This week's SmackDown main event saw The Ring General and Nakamura compete in a hard-hitting, back-and-forth match. In the closing stages of the contest, Gunther connected with a brutal powerbomb to retain his title.

The 34-year-old won the championship by dethroning Ricochet back in May on an episode of SmackDown. Since then, he has successfully defended his title against the former champion, R-Truth and Nakamura.

How did the WWE Universe react to Gunther's tweet?

In reaction to Gunther's tweet after his match on this week's SmackDown, the WWE Universe immediately called for a rematch between him and Shinsuke Nakamura at Clash at the Castle.

However, one fan suggested that Sheamus should be the one challenging for the Intercontinental Championship in Cardiff, Wales.

Others simply praised The Ring General for his incredible performance on the blue brand. Check out the WWE Universe's reactions below:

Nick 🥔 @PotatoCam69 @Gunther_AUT Y'all shot have a rematch at Clash at the Castle @Gunther_AUT Y'all shot have a rematch at Clash at the Castle 👀👀👀

. @WALTERACCOUNTT @Gunther_AUT best wrestler in the world right now. No flippy flippy bullshit straight wrestling. MY RING GENERAL @Gunther_AUT best wrestler in the world right now. No flippy flippy bullshit straight wrestling. MY RING GENERAL https://t.co/fe9r44rBqm

TheRealMhlangu @MhlanguSliimkay @Gunther_AUT W so big that Rollins had to Acknowledge it @Gunther_AUT W so big that Rollins had to Acknowledge it https://t.co/AvtncwV7Sa

As it stands, Gunther could cross paths with Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series if The All Mighty walks into the show as the United States Champion.

Speaking to Cageside Seats, Lashley expressed his desire to face the former Imperium leader. He said:

“I love a fight. And he’s on my radar, of course. He’s been doing some good things and I like him. I like his energy. I like his attitude. I mean, that to me is a fight that I like. That’s the kind of thing that I like. Those are things that I’m here for,” Lashley said. “Ever since he’s been in, everybody’s been talking to me. I’ve been getting tweets of Gunter, Gunter, Gunther, and I’ve been watching this guy. So I think it would be a good opportunity for us to kind of like mingle, get a little match in.”

After an impressive showing on Friday night, fans will have to wait and see who will challenge the reigning Intercontinental Champion in the coming weeks.

Would you like to see Gunther and Lashley cross paths at Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments below.

