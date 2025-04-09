Gunther is not chasing major WWE achievement in his career unlike other athletes

Gunther has been a champion for the majority of his WWE career. He will walk into WrestleMania 41 as the World Heavyweight Champion. However, his high-profile showdown with the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner, Jey Uso, will not close the show.

Ad

For many athletes, a WrestleMania main event is the dream. CM Punk literally left WWE because the company never booked him in the show-closing spot for The Show of Shows. Seth Rollins called it "sacred" during a recent promo. In fact, part of their storyline, which also features Roman Reigns, revolves around the main event of WrestleMania. All three of them will close Night One.

In a sit-down interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Gunther stated that if he never gets booked in the show-closing spot for his entire career, that would not bother him. He discussed his fairly good standard of living, which was the result of his employment in the WWE.

Ad

Trending

"In the long term, later on, when I finish my career, I know I was able to be financially set up, take care of my family — I did all of this by doing the thing that I always wanted to do. I don't think, if I never main event WrestleMania, that's [not] going to make a difference in how proud or happy I'm going to be in my career," Gunther said. [From 1:14:07 to 1:14:31]

Ad

Ad

The Austrian wrestler credited Triple H for instilling confidence in him early on in his WWE career. Despite coming from a different background, he adapted to the WWE product's style.

Gunther weighs in on Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena closing WrestleMania 41 Night Two

When asked how he feels about not being in the main event of WrestleMania 41, Gunther revealed he deliberately does not delve into it. He praised Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and said the latter's match against John Cena deserves to close Night Two.

Ad

Ad

The Ring General also noted Cena's farewell tour is a classy way to end one's wrestling career. During the interview, he also disclosed his desire to work with the 16-time World Champion.

Please credit The Ariel Helwani Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Varughese Joel has been a WWE news writer at Sportskeeda for the last 2 years. Always having a penchant for writing, he worked as an independent screenwriter and a copy/content writer for almost 2 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Joel’s pro-wrestling knowledge comes from hours of watching it from a young age. His favorite wrestler is Shawn Michaels, but if he could go back in time to The Attitude Era, he would like to manage Chris Jericho and advise him to cut his hair and portray a character similar to Javier Bardem in the movie “No Country for Old Men,” something which Jericho later pulled off in 2008.



Besides Michaels, Joel is also a fan of Eddie Guerrero, Randy Orton, Edge, CM Punk, and Brock Lesnar. His current favorites are Roman Reigns, Gunther, and Drew McIntyre.



Joel is a team man and works closely with his colleagues, conducts thorough research, and only relies on top pro-wrestling sources for information. His well-researched news reports have received close to 10 million reads till date.



When not following pro wrestling, Joel can be found designing built spaces, auditioning for films, working out, spending time with family and watching movies. Know More