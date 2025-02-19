Gunther claims his recent WWE booking has been less than "ideal"

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther has found himself a challenger for WWE WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Come April, The Ring General will experience Jey Uso's 'YEET' movement.

Ad

The Austrian peaked in the summer of 2024 when he captured the Heavyweight belt from Damian Priest at SummerSlam. Uso will attempt to do what some other wrestler on the roster has been able to do since then. But while Gunther retained his title throughout, he did fall to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel in a one-off 'Champion vs. Champion' contest.

In an interview with Daily Mail UK, The Ring General addressed the loss and admitted that feuding with Damian Priest afterward did not bring out the best in him. Be that as it may, the champion claims that he has found his mojo again after a few tough months:

Ad

Trending

"I don't think the last few months were ideal for me," Gunther began. "I lost to Cody, and then everything that, that feud with Priest, it didn't allow me to show the best side of me, if that makes sense. But I think now I'm back to my to my old self, I feel my mojo again."

Ad

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Ad

The Ring General has been champion for most of his WWE career, a rare feat for any wrestler signed to the sports entertainment giant. He already had a 666-day reign as Intercontinental Champion on the main roster in the bag before claiming the World Heavyweight Title.

Gunther wants to crush the world title aspirations of WWE Superstar John Cena

While speaking to Daily Mail UK, Gunther also touched upon John Cena's farewell tour. He looks at Cena as one of the best to ever do it.

Ad

When asked about a potential match with the 16-time World Champion, The Ring General put him in the Mount Rushmore of professional wrestlers. The Austrian implied that his reign would remain intact long after WrestleMania 41, and if Cena were to come after him, he would crush the veteran:

"Maybe I can end up as his last chance to win a championship at some point in that year, and I can be the one that crushes all those dreams. That would be very enjoyable," he said.

Ad

Meanwhile, John Cena will attempt to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41 by winning the Men's Elimination Chamber at Rogers Centre on March 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback