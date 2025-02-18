"That would be very enjoyable" - Major WWE star wants to ruin John Cena's retirement tour

A major WWE Superstar recently revealed that he was hoping to crush John Cena's dreams during his retirement tour. The Cenation Leader will be retiring from in-ring competition at the end of 2025.

Speaking with Daily Mail, Gunther was asked about a potential match against John Cena. The World Heavyweight Champion praised Cena and noted that he was on the Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling.

'It's the last chance to get in the ring with him, so if that ever becomes a possibility, I would definitely take that. John Cena is obviously one of the wrestlers, you can put him onto Mount Rushmore," said Gunther.

The Ring General added that he could be Cena's last opportunity to capture a title later this year, and he would thoroughly enjoy crushing the legend's dreams.

"Maybe I can end up as his last chance to win a championship at some point in that year, and I can be the one that crushes all those dreams. That would be very enjoyable," he added. [H/T: Daily Mail]

Cena made it to the final two of the Men's Royal Rumble match but was eliminated by Jey Uso. Main Event Jey selected World Heavyweight Champion Gunther as his opponent at WWE WrestleMania 41 after winning the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this month.

Former WWE writer comments on John Cena's retirement tour

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on John Cena's final year in the ring. He believes that WWE will stretch out the storyline of Big Match John becoming champion again.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, available via Backstage Pass, the legend noted that if Cena was going to be around for the entire year, the company would likely take its time with the storyline of him capturing a title. Russo added that the 47-year-old could fail several times before he finally wins a major title.

"In my opinion, yes, but I have a feeling cuz his whole thing is winning the 17th title—whatever that number is—I just have a feeling, Mac, if he's going to be around for a year they're gonna milk that and have him chase, chase, chase, chase, keeping falling short till it finally happens. They're gonna have to stretch that out for over a year," said Russo.

WWE RAW star CM Punk has also claimed that he would like to square off with John Cena one more time before he retires. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Cena's final year with the company moving forward.

