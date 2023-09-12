Gunther comments on Ludwig Kaiser's growing fondness for Maxxine Dupri on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently opened up about his Imperium stablemate Ludwig Kaiser's fondness for Maxxine Dupri on WWE RAW.

Over the last few weeks, Kaiser has made subtle advances towards Dupri. However, the Alpha Academy member hasn't entertained his antics. She even refused his offer to join Imperium and struck him down with a slap. It'll be interesting to see how their dynamic develops in the coming weeks, considering the feud between the two factions seems far from over.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of last week's Superstar Spectacle, Gunther was asked about Ludwig Kaiser's equation with Maxxine Dupri. The Ring General mentioned that Kaiser could have his share of fun as long as it doesn't come in the way of Imperium's objectives and goals in WWE.

"Depends. He [Kaiser] can have his fun as long as it doesn't interrupt our objectives. I'm totally fine with it," said Gunther. [0:55 - 1:03]

WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser on his on-screen character being close to his real-life persona

In a previous chat with Sportskeeda, Kaiser mentioned how his, Gunther and Giovanni Vinci's on-screen characters were extensions of their real selves. He added that this is why the stable is natural in front of the camera, as they aren't pretending to be someone else but are projecting their authentic sides.

"It's definitely something that comes very naturally for me, that I feel very comfortable about, which is an Imperium thing anyway," Kaiser said. "It's not very much playing an act. It is very authentic. A lot of times, it comes very naturally for me and for the boys."

Imperium was in action on this week's episode of RAW, where they lost to the team of Chad Gable, Otis, and Tommaso Ciampa.

