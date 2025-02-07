  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Gunther
  • Gunther confirmed to lose at WWE WrestleMania 41, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Gunther confirmed to lose at WWE WrestleMania 41, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Feb 07, 2025 02:18 GMT
What is next for Gunther? (via WWE.com)
What is next for Gunther? (Image via WWE.com)

Gunther is currently one of the most dominant champions on the WWE roster. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter believes that the Ring General is being set up to lose at the upcoming WrestleMania 41.

Following the events of the Royal Rumble, Gunther appeared on RAW to confront the winner of the main event, Jey Uso. He taunted the Yeet Man, telling him he would rather face high-profile names like John Cena and Roman Reigns to add to his legacy. According to Bill Apter, the Ring General may be doing just that in the near future.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Apter pitched the possibility of Gunther squaring off against John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 41. He stated:

also-read-trending Trending
"I think it's going to be Cena-Gunther. That's what and Gunther is gonna lose to John Cena. John Cena gets that world title. That's what I think is gonna happen." [12:06 onwards]

You can check out his full comments here:

youtube-cover

Another WWE veteran thinks John Cena will face Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania 41

While Bill Apter believes Cena and Gunther will be duking it out at the upcoming Showcase of the Immortals, Bully Ray thinks differently.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"I think Cena is coming out of Elimination Chamber as the winner. I think it's gonna be Cena [vs.] Cody," he said.

He added that this would cement Cody Rhodes as the next face of the Stamford-based promotion.

"I think you're going to get your passing of the torch moment. I think it's gonna be Cena [vs. Rhodes]," Bully Ray added.
youtube-cover

As of now, it remains to be seen if either of these predictions will come true this year.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the first YouTube video.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी