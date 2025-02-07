Gunther confirmed to lose at WWE WrestleMania 41, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Gunther is currently one of the most dominant champions on the WWE roster. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter believes that the Ring General is being set up to lose at the upcoming WrestleMania 41.

Following the events of the Royal Rumble, Gunther appeared on RAW to confront the winner of the main event, Jey Uso. He taunted the Yeet Man, telling him he would rather face high-profile names like John Cena and Roman Reigns to add to his legacy. According to Bill Apter, the Ring General may be doing just that in the near future.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Apter pitched the possibility of Gunther squaring off against John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 41. He stated:

"I think it's going to be Cena-Gunther. That's what and Gunther is gonna lose to John Cena. John Cena gets that world title. That's what I think is gonna happen." [12:06 onwards]

Another WWE veteran thinks John Cena will face Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania 41

While Bill Apter believes Cena and Gunther will be duking it out at the upcoming Showcase of the Immortals, Bully Ray thinks differently.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"I think Cena is coming out of Elimination Chamber as the winner. I think it's gonna be Cena [vs.] Cody," he said.

He added that this would cement Cody Rhodes as the next face of the Stamford-based promotion.

"I think you're going to get your passing of the torch moment. I think it's gonna be Cena [vs. Rhodes]," Bully Ray added.

As of now, it remains to be seen if either of these predictions will come true this year.

