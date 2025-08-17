  • home icon
  Gunther has created a major problem for himself, thinks WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Gunther has created a major problem for himself, thinks WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Published Aug 17, 2025 00:36 GMT
What is next for Gunther? (via WWE.com)

WWE Superstar Gunther is one of the toughest names on the roster today. However, his character has apparently run into an issue that Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes should have been addressed long ago.

The Ring General is extremely intimidating during matches, using heavy chops to the chest to wear down his opponents. These chops are very similar to Ric Flair's signature chops, a comparison that is not missed by many of the fans.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long talked about these chops and explained why Gunther should have developed his own signature style. The WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"It's kinda hard, you know, to do the chops and not think about Flair. That's been his deal through his whole entire career... I am sure both of you guys have noticed it when some guy is in their chopping, you hear people howling woo."
He added:

"So sometimes... Some guy's signature move or whatever, sometime that's not a good thing to do. So I don't know, I think Gunther should have just developed something on his own, when people would think Gunther and not anybody else." [1:20 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

youtube-cover
Bret Hart recently criticized Gunther's wrestling style in WWE

According to Bret Hart, Gunther's chops were legitimately painful for the star on the receiving end. This made Bret not have respect for The Ring General.

Speaking on The Ringer Wrestling Show, the WWE legend talked about how he used to struggle with taking bumps for Ric Flair. He said:

"I have no respect for guys that hurt each other all the time. It’s just to me, lazy, sh*t wrestling when guys like Gunther…and I’ve told him this to his face, it’s bullsh*t. When you’re hurting somebody for real, you’re unprofessional. I wrestled guys, never hurt anybody." [From 28:15 to 28:35]
It remains to be seen how Gunther's wrestling style evolves in the coming years.

Quick Links

