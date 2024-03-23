Gunther defeats 10-time champion for the 7th time after SmackDown goes off the air

Gunther was victorious against a certain opponent for the seventh time in a row. After SmackDown went off the air, he defeated the 10-time tag team champion Jey Uso thanks to some distraction.

This week, SmackDown ended with The Bloodline getting confronted by Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso. The American Nightmare was supposed to be alone. After Roman Reigns set up an inevitable ambush, Jey Uso and Seth Rollins made their presence known to finish the show, preventing a beatdown.

However, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso ultimately ended up costing 10-time champion Jey Uso as he lost to Gunther yet again - for the seventh time, according to Cagematch.net data.

He was saved by Cody Rhodes, who cleared the ring and spoke to the Milwaukee crowd. To end the show, he gave away a pair of shoes.

Last week, Cody gave a bit of a broken table to a fan after he sent Drew McIntyre through it during their dark match.

On the other hand, Gunther is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania for the second year in a row - this time against Sami Zayn.

It is unclear whether the Ring General will remain Champion after WrestleMania 40.

