Gunther delivers harsh message to Jey Uso ahead of WWE RAW

WWE is turning the heat up between Gunther and Jey Uso ahead of their big WrestleMania 41 clash for the World Heavyweight Championship. The challenger and champion have gone back-and-forth for weeks, and will likely be on an even playing field on The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, Gunther has just offered a harsh reminder for Jey ahead of the upcoming edition of RAW.

Ad

The Ring General and Main Event Jey have traded verbal and physical jabs for weeks, even before Jey won the Royal Rumble to secure his WrestleMania 41 shot. Last week's RAW saw Gunther wrestle his second bout of 2025 as he squashed Akira Tozawa, and then took out Otis after the match, until Uso ran out to make the save.

Gunther took to his X (fka Twitter) account today to share a video of last week's beatdown of Alpha Academy, Jey's save, and their post-match taunts. He included a harsh warning to the real-life Bloodline member.

Ad

Trending

"Whenever I decide, that will be you, Jey# Gunther #RingGeneral #WWE," Gunther wrote with the video below.

Ad

Gunther is set to defend his title against CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and others on the upcoming pre-WrestleMania tour of Europe. The bout with Punk on March 29 at the non-televised live event in Gunther's hometown of Vienna, Austria is scheduled to be held in a Steel Cage.

Updated lineup for WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE is just 49 days away from the 41st annual WrestleMania event. Below is the updated lineup:

Ad

Women's Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair;

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso;

Women's World Championship Match: IYO SKY or Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca Belair;

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena.

WrestleMania 41 will air live from Allegiant Stadium near Las Vegas on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20. Peacock will air the premium live event in the United States, while Netflix will carry the spectacle for international viewers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.