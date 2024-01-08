Gunther, Dolph Ziggler, Nia Jax and others react to former WWE Superstar's hilarious post

Many prominent pro wrestling personalities, including Gunther, Dolph Ziggler, and Nia Jax, have reacted to a former WWE star's hilarious post. The name in question is Cesaro (aka Claudio Castagnoli).

Castagnoli joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2011 as part of Florida Championship Wrestling. He made a huge name in the company after making his main roster debut in 2012, winning several titles, including the United States and the Tag Team Titles.

The Swiss Superman left the company in February 2022 after his contract expired. He now performs for All Elite Wrestling and has also wrestled in Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling since he parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion.

The former United States Champion recently took to Instagram to post a photo with two tires in his hands. He also added a hilarious caption that read, "Some days you're just two tired."

Many WWE and AEW personalities liked Claudio Castagnoli's Instagram post, including Gunther, Dolph Ziggler, Nia Jax, Natalya, Miro, Otis, Wade Barrett, Kofi Kingston and more.

You can check out a screenshot of their likes below:

Screenshot of stars' likes on the former Cesaro's Instagram post

Miro, Ziggler, Santino Marella, Sonya Deville, Nia Jax, and others also commented on Castagnoli's Instagram update.

You can check out their comments in the screenshot below:

Screenshot of stars' comments on Castagnoli's Instagram post

Dolph Ziggler sent a message revealing his summer schedule after being released by WWE

Dolph Ziggler was one of the biggest names released by WWE last September. The Showoff recently took to Twitter to reveal his stacked summer schedule and seemed excited about the next chapter of his career.

"Let's rock," Ziggler tweeted.

Fans are eagerly waiting to witness Ziggler in action again. He will wrestle Ray Gonzalez on January 20, 2024. It remains to be seen what The Showoff has planned for his run on the independent circuit.

