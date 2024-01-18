Gunther drops a major prediction on social media heading into the WWE Royal Rumble

Gunther has taken to social media to drop a big prediction regarding the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble match.

On Monday Night RAW this week, The Ring General declared his entry for the 30-man match. He made history last year when he entered at #1 and was the last person eliminated. He's had a dominant run as Intercontinental Champion, and it's hard to imagine him losing it anytime soon.

Gunther recently took to X to post a short clip of his RAW promo, where he stated that he is going to win the Royal Rumble and main event WrestleMania 40. In the caption of the tweet, he wrote the word 'prediction,' which means he's predicting that what he said will come to pass.

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan says WWE should book Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40

The Ring General vs. The Beast Incarnate is a match that many fans would love to see. The two indomitable athletes would put on a hard-hitting match that many people would enjoy.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, pro wrestling veteran Matt Morgan stated that if the Imperium leader doesn't win the Royal Rumble, he should face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40.

"[Gunther] that's a great one [opponent for Brock Lesnar]. And [the Intercontinental Champion] needs to beat him. But I wanna see Brock's reaction to his chops. I really do wanna watch that. Because Brock, he gets it. He will be very reactionary. Even though he knows he's in a worked environment, I really wanna see how he reacts to the chops. [You don't see him saying, 'That's not gonna work for me, brother.' Maybe," Morgan said.

Brock Lesnar was last seen at SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes in their third match. It's possible that he could make a surprise return during the Royal Rumble match.

Would you rather see The Ring General win the Rumble or face Lesnar at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments below!

