Gunther flexes about his last WWE title run, makes a bold prediction ahead of a huge match

Gunther recently took to social media to make a bold prediction. He recently won the King of the Ring Tournament and will receive a shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam later this year.

In the final of the tournament, the 36-year-old superstar defeated Randy Orton. On the following edition of Monday Night RAW, he came face-to-face with the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest, and the latter's next title challenger, Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre will face Priest at the upcoming premium live event in Scotland, Clash at the Castle: Scotland. The winner will likely defend the title against Gunther at The Biggest Party of the Summer on August 3.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), The Ring General flexed his historic reign as the Intercontinental Champion and also made a bold claim to capture the World Heavyweight Championship.

"Greatest IC Champion of all time! King of the Ring! Soon - World Heavyweight Champion!" wrote Gunther.

Sam Roberts believes Damian Priest will lose the WWE World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther

Sam Roberts has predicted Damian Priest will beat Drew McIntyre at the Clash at the Castle: Scotland Premium Live Event next month and retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

However, he believes The Judgment Day member would eventually drop the title to The Ring General at SummerSlam. Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, he said it makes for the company to let The Archer of Infamy hold onto the title to prove he was indeed worth his salt, however, he went on to predict that Priest would lose to The Ring General at SummerSlam.

"Why not give Damian Priest this longer title reign, so he's got the opportunity, not just like a fluke, you know, briefcase cash in Money in the Bank holder. But a real champion who held the title from Wrestlemania all the way to SummerSlam and just as his reign is really getting established, just as we're recognizing, you know, what Damian Priest is the real deal. He's got the biggest challenge of his life and that's the story going into SummerSlam...Gunther beats Damian Priest. Gunther Becomes the World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam," said Roberts.

It remains to be seen which superstar walks out of Scotland as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion and ultimately defends the title against the Ring General at SummerSlam.

