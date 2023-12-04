Gunther hints major WWE feud may not be over

Gunther has seemingly hinted that a major WWE rivalry may not be over.

Gunther has been dominant since capturing the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet last year. The Ring General recently surpassed The Honky Tonk Man to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

Last weekend, The Ring General put the title on the line against The Miz at Survivor Series. The A-Lister has won the title eight times but was no match for Gunther at the Premium Live Event. The Imperium leader dominantly won the match and tapped out The Miz to retain the title.

Ahead of tomorrow night's edition of RAW, the Intercontinental Champion took to social media to take another shot at The Miz, seemingly hinting that their rivalry could be continuing on the red brand. The 36-year-old claimed that the former WWE Champion was "no threat" and included several photographs from his victory at Survivor Series.

WWE RAW star Gunther claims it is time for The Miz to retire

Gunther suggested that it was time for The Miz to leave WWE ahead of their match at Survivor Series.

Speaking on an episode of WWE's The Bump, the leader of Imperium claimed that he respected The Miz as a WWE Superstar. However, he claimed that the veteran was approaching the end of his career, and it was time to step aside for the superstars who matter today.

"I'm looking forward to it. He looked very excited, he looked very into the moment. But he has to face his reality now, and his reality is that he has to face me at Survivor Series. I'm very intrigued about that match because he is one of the greatest this company has ever produced. One of the greatest sports entertainers that this company has ever produced, but, he is definitely in the fall of his career. And maybe being in the ring with me will make him realize that it is time to step away maybe, and make room for the people that matter now," he said.

The WWE Universe got behind The Miz during his rivalry with Gunther, but it didn't matter when the two squared off at Survivor Series last Saturday night. Only time will tell if The Miz will get another shot at the Intercontinental Championship in the weeks ahead.

