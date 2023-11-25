Gunther, Ilja Dragunov, and many other stars pay tribute to 40-year-old wrestler ahead of WWE Survivor Series 2023

WWE Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event is less than a few hours away.

Sadly, superstars and fans were mourning the unfortunate passing away of Andreas Ullman, aka Absolute Andy, and several superstars, including Gunther and Ilja Dragunov, paid tribute to the fallen star.

Westside Xtreme Wrestling (WXW) broke the unfortunate news regarding Andreas Ullman's tragic passing at the age of 40. Andy had a successful career as a professional wrestler in Germany, establishing himself as a popular star while working with WXW.

Absolute Andy also won several championships as a full-time performer for almost twenty years. WXW announced his sad passing and revealed that a long battle with illness ultimately became the reason behind his unfortunate demise. The world of professional wrestling mourned, and several superstars, such as WWE's Gunther and Ilja Dragunov, have reacted.

WWE personality Sebastian Hackl and Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser also paid tribute to the fallen star. Andy's work with WXW had a positive impact on the independent wrestling scene in Germany.

Gunther is set to defend the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Survivor Series 2023

Earlier this year, Gunther moved to Monday Night RAW alongside Imperium and the Intercontinental Championship during the annual Draft. The Ring General pretty much defeated every notable name on the blue brand before joining the red brand.

After defeating the likes of Drew McIntyre, Matt Riddle, and Chad Gable, Gunther became the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE's history and broke Honky Tonk Man's record.

However, he crossed paths with The Miz, and The Ring General disrespecting the latter didn't sit well with The A-Lister. Later, The Awesome One won a Fatal-4-Way match and became the new number-one contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

The two stars are set to face each other inside the squared circle in Chicago for the title at Survivor Series 2023. If The Miz ends up winning the title, he will become a nine-time Intercontinental Champion.

We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to Andy Ullman's family and friends.

