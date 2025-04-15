  • home icon
  Gunther and Jey Uso get ridiculous segments on RAW; WWE veteran lashes out at creative team for "lack of effort" (Exclusive)

Gunther and Jey Uso get ridiculous segments on RAW; WWE veteran lashes out at creative team for "lack of effort" (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Apr 15, 2025 11:00 GMT
Gunther and Jey Uso will face each other for the World Heavyweight Championship [Image: WWE.com]
Gunther and Jey Uso will face each other for the World Heavyweight Championship. [Image: WWE.com]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was confused about how the creative team booked Gunther and Jey Uso this week. The two stars were on RAW and cut promos in two separate segments.

During his promo at the start of the show, The Ring General vowed to defeat his challenger at The Show of Shows. Later, Jey Uso also showed up and addressed the crowd. He pointed out that he had turned the tables on the champ. The 39-year-old declared that he would win the title and bring YEETMania to WrestleMania.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo blasted Michael Cole for behaving ridiculously during Jey Uso's segment. The veteran writer also questioned the creative team's decision to have Gunther and Jey do their promos in separate segments. He felt this highlighted the lack of effort that went into writing these shows on a weekly basis.

"Then you've got freaking Michael Cole acting like a total mark with Jey Uso out there. It's so cringe man. It's so cringe. Then you got Gunther and Jey Uso in the same building cutting separate promos, and they don't even cross paths. Can you image?" He continued, "It's unbelieveable. The lack of effort and the lack of caring is just unbelievable to me, man." [From 9:57 onwards]
Gunther and Jey Uso have had a very personal rivalry on the Road to WrestleMania 41. They will collide at The Show of Shows this weekend.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Prityush Haldar

Prityush Haldar

Edited by Prityush Haldar
