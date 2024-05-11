Gunther loses to 10-time champion after SmackDown goes off the air; Cody Rhodes makes the save

After SmackDown went off the air, Gunther faced an old foe—a 10-time tag team champion he had defeated before. However, for only the second time in 11 matches, he lost, and Cody Rhodes was forced to make the save.

Before this, Gunther and 10-time champion Jey Uso had faced off a whopping 10 times - two dark matches, one televised bout on RAW, and the remaining seven in live events. Considering The Ring General's status as the undefeated Intercontinental Champion, it only made sense that he won all those matches. Funnily enough, their first bout (also a dark match) saw Jey Uso pick up the victory via DQ.

Heading into the bout, the record-setting former Intercontinental Champion was 9-1 against Jey. However, a low-blow and DQ finish saw it become 9-2 as Jey Uso won by DQ. Cody Rhodes came out to save Jey Uso from Gunther's assault:

The former Intercontinental Champion will stay on RAW and is arguably the favorite to win the King of the Ring tournament. Rather than sticking to the Intercontinental title, he has changed his focus and shifted gears entirely.

He will likely cross paths with another old foe, Ilja Dragunov, as well—the man who dethroned him to end his incredible run as NXT: UK Champion.

As for "Main Event" Jey Uso, he also advanced in the King of the Ring Tournament to replace Drew McIntyre.

