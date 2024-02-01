"Gunther won't make it past WrestleMania 40," "Let him thrive" - WWE Universe reacts to 34-year-old star's move to RAW

WWE started the year with multiple surprise returns and appearances over the past month. However, fans recently reacted to a major star's return to the promotion, who signed with Monday Night RAW.

Last month, Andrade made a surprise return to the promotion at WWE Royal Rumble 2024. In 2021, the former NXT Champion was released from the company under the old regime at the end of the Thunderdome Era. Before returning under the new regime, he most famously worked with AEW and Lucha Libre AAA.

On the RAW after the WWE Royal Rumble 2024, Andrade appeared on the red brand alongside Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce. In the end, he signed with Monday Night RAW for the foreseeable future, and fans reacted to the segment and Andrade's move to the red brand.

In 2020, Andrade had his last match when he lost to Angel Garza on an episode of Monday Night RAW. After months of inactivity, he was released from the promotion ahead of WrestleMania 37. Fans also expressed their interest in seeing a potential match against Gunther at WrestleMania 40.

Wrestling Veteran knew about Andrade's decision to leave AEW for WWE

The highlight of Andrade's first run with WWE was under the developmental brand. After moving to the main roster, he wasn't utilized to the fullest after he feuded with Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship. Later, he lost the title to Apollo Crews and spent time on the red brand, losing matches.

Unfortunately, AEW also focused on different stars in the promotion after Andrade's initial run with the company. Speaking on Keepin It 100, Konnan revealed that he was aware of El Idolo's next move and knew it for a long time.

"When I asked him, 'Hey man, are you going to WWE or are you gonna stay in AEW? He kind of told me to read between the lines that he was leaving. So I knew for a very long time that he was leaving, but I didn't wanna say anything."

Andrade hasn't been with the promotion for nearly three years, and the regime has drastically changed during that time. It will be interesting to see what he does next on the brand heading into WrestleMania 40.

