Gunther makes bold prediction following WWE RAW

Gunther has shared a bold prediction following his return to WWE television last night on RAW.

The Ring General had been on hiatus since his victory over The Miz on the December 18, 2023 edition of WWE RAW. The A-Lister had already lost to the Intercontinental Champion at Survivor Series and came up short in his rematch against the leader of Imperium.

The Intercontinental Champion returned last night on WWE RAW and complimented Ludwig Kaiser for his brutal attack on New Day's Kofi Kingston last week. Xavier Woods returned to avenge his stablemate, but his match against Ludwig Kaiser ended in disqualification.

During his return last night on RAW, Gunther cut a promo and vowed to win the Men's Royal Rumble match and go on to be in the main event of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. The champion took to social media today to double down on that remark and shared that he plans to win the Royal Rumble and main event WWE's biggest show of the year in April.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE star names Gunther as a possibility for Goldberg's last match

Goldberg is still looking for a proper send-off for his wrestling career, and a former WWE Superstar has suggested Gunther as his opponent.

The legend has not competed in a match since his loss to Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. Goldberg has claimed that Vince McMahon promised him a retirement match, but it never came to fruition.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 named the Intercontinental Champion as a possible opponent for Goldberg in his last match. EC3 claimed that the leader of Imperium is a real-life Rocky villain, and Goldberg could lose to him on the way out.

"Gunther. I mean he has been built as organically as tough as nails, that maybe you know. If you have created, which I think they have, a real life Rocky villain, he needs scalps to go along with him... Maybe that's Goldberg's final send-off." [2:40 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Gunther was the final superstar eliminated by Cody Rhodes in last year's Royal Rumble match. Only time will tell which superstar will emerge victorious in this year's Men's Royal Rumble match.

Who do you think will win the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here