Gunther shares four-word message after return to WWE RAW

Intercontinental Champion Gunther has shared a four-word message following his return to WWE RAW last night in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Australian star won the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet in June 2022. He has had a historic reign and has surpassed The Honky Tonk Man as the longest-reigning IC Champion of all time. The Ring General defeated The Miz on the December 18 edition of the show and was on hiatus until his return last night.

The champion cut a promo last night on the red brand and vowed to win the Royal Rumble match on January 27. He showed footage of Ludwig Kaiser's brutal attack on Kofi Kingston last week and complimented his stablemate for his work. New Day's Xavier Woods returned, and it led to a singles match against Kaiser. The Imperium member won the match via disqualification, but the rivalry between the two factions appears far from over.

Gunther took to Instagram today to share a four-word message following his return to WWE RAW. The 36-year-old shared a video from his entrance and added, "The General is back!" as seen in his post below.

Former WWE writer gives Gunther an A+ for 2023

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared that Gunther was one of his MVPs of 2023.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo show, the former WWE writer commented on the Intercontinental Champion's consistency as a performer.

Russo stated that the 36-year-old knows what he is doing as a WWE Superstar and gave him an A+ grade for his work last year.

"I am going on performance, performance alone... I am talking about consistent performance, in control, believable, knows what he is doing. Yeah, I am with you bro, I give him [Gunther] an A+. This guy knows what he is doing." [From 13:19 onwards]

Gunther has already established himself as the greatest Intercontinental Champion in history, and his main roster career is just getting started. He made it to the final two of last year's Men's Royal Rumble match but was eliminated by Cody Rhodes.

It will be interesting to see if the former NXT UK Champion can win the Royal Rumble match this year and go on to the main event of WWE WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

