Gunther makes surprising claim following WWE Saturday Night's Main Event win

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther made a surprising claim following Saturday Night's Main Event. He secured a massive win in the main event of the show.

The Ring General put his title on the line against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg in the latter's retirement match. The two stars put forth an engaging back-and-forth contest, which ended with the champion choking out the challenger to retain his title via a technical submission.

Earlier today, the leader of Imperium took to his Instagram account to post a video from the closing moments of the championship match, with a surprising message in the caption. One would have imagined that the World Heavyweight Champion would finally give Goldberg his flowers after the latter's legendary wrestling career came to an end. However, staying true to his gimmick, The Ring General nonchalantly noted that it was the end of Bill Goldberg.

"The End of Bill Goldberg," he wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Wrestling veteran makes an interesting assessment following Gunther's win over Goldberg

The championship bout between The Ring General and Da Man had several intriguing moments, including a face-off between the World Heavyweight Champion and Goldberg's son, Gage.

After the show, veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter had an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling. The NWA Hall of Famer pointed out that the wrestling promotion planted seeds of a potential showdown between Gunther and Gage somewhere down the line. The 79-year-old also opined that The Ring General taking off Goldberg's knee brace made the Hall of Famer look weak.

"It was tailored to Bill Goldberg. Did they have to have Gunther take off the leg gear, the leg brace of Goldberg, and intimidate him with him and intimidate his son? It leaves the door open for something with the son, of course. I just think it made Goldberg look a little too weak when they did that," he said.

You can check out Bill Apter's comments in the video below:

After successfully defending his title against Goldberg, Gunther is all set to put the championship on the line against Penta at WWE Supershow on July 19. Several fans are showing keen interest in the upcoming bout, despite it being part of a non-televised live event.

It will be interesting to see if the two stars engage in a full-fledged rivalry on Monday Night RAW following their clash.

