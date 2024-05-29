Gunther may expose how WWE perceives up-and-coming star, according to wrestling veteran

Gunther has been one of the most dominant WWE Superstars over the last couple of years. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about him possibly facing Bron Breakker in a singles match.

The Ring General carried the Intercontinental Championship for 666 days. After this title run ended, he continued his dominance by winning the King of the Ring tournament. He defeated Randy Orton in the finals in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, this past weekend to win the prestigious tournament.

During a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran claimed that WWE could be grooming Breakker for a match against Gunther. He felt Breakker has been doing well in shorter matches, but it would be interesting to see how he would fare against The Ring General. Dutch Mantell stated that the former Intercontinental Champion can go 15-20 minutes and will take Breakker to his limits.

"When it comes the time that he actually starts to wrestle, how are people gonna take him? And the creative will see how they take to him. I'm sure they'll put him with a real strong heel. They may have him maybe disguised to go up against Gunther. Both of them have the same style, they beat the cr*p out of each other. But really kinda, Bron Breakker he's been going out there and scoring like a minute wins. But Gunther, you know, he'll go twenty minutes, fifteen anyways. So does that expose Bron Breakker?" [From 01:54 to 02:44]

Gunther kicked off this week's episode of RAW

This week on Monday Night RAW, Ludwig Kaiser introduced Gunther as the new King of the Ring.

The Ring General walked down to the ring, holding the crown. He cut a promo claiming he was the greatest wrestler on the roster and no one else was on his level. He then turned his attention to the current World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest. He called out the star for using shortcuts to win the title.

This prompted Priest to walk out and interrupt the promo. As the two stars exchanged verbal jabs, Drew McIntyre also came down to the ring. The Ring General slowly walked off, claiming that Priest needed to worry about Drew first.

As Triple H earlier clarified, the King of the Ringl will get a title shot at SummerSlam. However, it will be interesting to see who is the World Heavyweight Champion heading into the biggest event of the summer.

