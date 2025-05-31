Gunther needs to make a major change in his WWE presentation, asserts veteran

Gunther has achieved remarkable success since joining the WWE main roster three years ago. He notably held the Intercontinental Championship and later the World Heavyweight Title. Recently, Matthew Rehwoldt (FKA Aiden English) claimed that the RAW star needs to make a massive change in presentation.

The Ring General made history by becoming the longest-reigning IC Champion in WWE. His record-breaking 666-day title reign ended at the hands of Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 40. Later, at SummerSlam 2024, Gunther captured the World Heavyweight Championship from Damian Priest and lost it to Jey Uso at this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

On the REBOOKED podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt asserted that the 37-year-old WWE star needs to establish an identity independent of a championship. He pointed out that Gunther's persona had been largely defined by his title reigns over the past two years.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion believed it was time for The Ring General to develop a more multifaceted presentation beyond just holding gold.

"It's time for him [Gunther] to make himself stand out without that [holding a title]. It has for the last two years; he's been IC [champion] right into the world title basically. If the only thing that defines you is having a championship, having a title, and holding it over people's heads, you've got to have more than that. And so it's time for him to find that," English said. [From 40:35 to 40:55]

Watch the full episode below:

Gunther takes a shot at Jey Uso ahead of their title match on WWE RAW

The YEET Master retained his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Samoan star is currently scheduled to join forces with Cody Rhodes to face the duo of John Cena and Logan Paul in a tag team match at Money in the Bank.

On the RAW after the MITB PLE on June 9, 2025, Jey Uso will put his title on the line against the former champion. Taking to Instagram, The Ring General fired a major shot at his rival ahead of their world championship match on the red brand.

"Great qualities in a human being are not great qualities for a champion."

Only time will tell if Gunther can defeat Main Event Jey Uso to become a two-time World Heavyweight Champion.

