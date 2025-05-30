Gunther shares unfortunate take on WWE champions ahead of title match

WWE will invade Phoenix in two weeks for the post-Money in the Bank edition of RAW. Gunther plans on becoming a two-time World Heavyweight Champion that night by locking up with Jey Uso one more time. With another historic title reign potentially looming, Gunther is giving the WWE Universe a tough lesson.

The Ring General interrupted Main Event Jey on this week's post-SNME RAW to congratulate the champ on defeating Logan Paul. Gunther then blasted Jey for not being ruthless enough to be champion, claiming that his own previous reign went long because he only cared about himself. The Austrian grappler declared Jey does not have the intellect to understand how to carry himself as a great champion, and while he does want to be a leader and is there for his friends, those are great qualities for a human but not a champion.

Gunther is reminding Uso and the WWE Universe about his important life lesson from Monday's RAW. The 37-year-old took to Instagram to share a clip from the in-ring segment with Uso, captioning it with a statement on pro wrestling champions, backing up the RAW promo.

"Great qualities in a human being are not great qualities for a champion. #Gunther #RingGeneral #WWE," Gunther wrote with the video below.

Gunther has wrestled just one match since the WrestleMania 41 loss to Uso. He defeated Pat McAfee in 14 minutes at Backlash on May 10. Jey has wrestled three matches since Las Vegas: a DQ loss to Seth Rollins earlier this month, last week's DQ win over Bron Breakker, and the SNME win over Paul.

Gunther and Jey Uso set for WWE RAW

World Wrestling Entertainment will return to the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma for Monday's RAW episode. This will be the go-home episode for Money in the Bank and Worlds Collide.

Officials have not announced a lineup for RAW as of now, but the final men's and women's Money in the Bank qualifiers will take place. Jey Uso and Gunther are scheduled to appear for the final build to their title match the following Monday.

WWE last ran the BOK Center for SmackDown on August 9, 2024. Before that, SmackDown ran the arena on October 10, 2023, where Jey and Cody Rhodes retained over A-Town Down Under. The dark main event saw Gunther's Imperium defeat Dragon Lee, Sami Zayn, and Rey Mysterio.

