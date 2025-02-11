Gunther offers brutal preview for Jey Uso's Road to WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE is less than 70 days from WrestleMania 41. The World Heavyweight Championship contest has been confirmed, with Gunther defending against Jey Uso. Last night on RAW, the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner chose his champion and received a brutal beatdown. The Austrian star has now offered a troubling preview of what Jey can expect.

The Ring General and Main Event Jey will work their fourth televised singles match on The Grandest Stage of Them All in late April. The red brand stars have only had high-stakes bouts in the past with the World Heavyweight or Intercontinental Championship on the line or the King of the Ring semi-finals, and WrestleMania will be no different.

Gunther attacked Uso during his entrance last night on RAW in the opening segment. The Imperium leader then pulverized the younger Uso as officials rushed out. Jey struggled to recover but made the 'Mania match official. The champion rushed back to the ring, but The YEET Master dropped him and nailed a dive.

Trending

The Ring General posted a ringside photo of the attack on Instagram today, previewing how grueling the challenger's next ten weeks will be.

"10 Weeks of Hell #Gunther #RingGeneral #WWE," Gunther wrote with the photo below.

The first Gunther vs. Jey WWE TV match saw the Austrian star retain the Intercontinental Championship on RAW in February 2024. The Ring General then defeated Uso in the KOTR semi-finals on the red brand last May, then retained the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25.

Early look at the WWE WrestleMania 41 lineup

WWE officials are working to finalize more matches for WrestleMania 41. Below is the updated lineup:

John Cena vs. TBA

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso Championship Match: TBD (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

TBD (c) vs. Charlotte Flair Championship Match: TBD (c) vs. winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber

TBD (c) vs. winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber

WrestleMania 41 will take place on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Peacock will air the premium live event in the United States, while Netflix will carry the big event for international viewers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback