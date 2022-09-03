Current champion opens up on The Rock potentially re-signing with WWE (Exclusive)

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently opened up about The Rock potentially re-signing with WWE.

The Rock was arguably one of the biggest superstars in the attitude era before eventually leaving for Hollywood. However, The People's Champion returned to in-ring action seven years later and even won the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2013. He wrestled in his last match and defeated Eric Rowan at WrestleMania 32.

Since then, the Hollywood megastar has been involved in several Hollywood projects such as Jumanji, The Fate of the Furious, DC League of Super-Pets, Hobbs & Shaw, and Red Notice.

Sportskeeda Wrestling recently caught up with WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther and asked him his thoughts about the Most Electrifying Superstar re-signing with the company.

To this, the former NXT UK Champion replied that it would be good, considering he is "one of the biggest superstars in the world right now."

"I mean it’s going to be good for the company if he does. He’s one of the biggest superstars in the world right now. So if he re-signs for WrestleMania, it’s going to be great for the industry," Gunther said.

Gunther is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff on September 3, 2022.

The Rock is rumored to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

According to reports by Dave Meltzer, WWE is currently planning a match between The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

For several years, rumors about a dream match between the two cousins have been rampant. However, given Dwayne's busy Hollywood schedule, nothing has come to fruition.

Although WWE is interested in bringing The Great One back for this dream match, only time will tell whether a match between the two behemoths will take place.

Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed Universal Champion and has been on a dominant run for the past two years. Given the circumstances, it would only be fitting if the person to dethrone the Head of the Table was his cousin.

Even Hardcore Legend Mick Foley urged WWE not to take the title off Reigns until he faced The Brahma Bull. This would add another layer to an already intriguing storyline between the two superstars.

