Gunther could put his World Championship shot on the line, says veteran, against currently-injured WWE star

Gunther earned a World Heavyweight Championship shot at WWE SummerSlam after winning the King of the Ring tournament earlier this month. An ex-WWE star now thinks he could put his title shot on the line against a top SmackDown star.

The superstar in question is Randy Orton. The Viper was Gunther's opponent in the final of the King of the Ring tournament. The match ended in controversy as Orton's left shoulder was clearly off the mat when the referee counted to three and awarded The Ring General the victory.

On the Rebooked podcast, former superstar Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) claimed The 14-time world champion and the leader of Imperium could square off again with the latter putting his title shot on the line.

Although Rehwoldt pointed out that Orton is probably legitimately "banged up," he suggested The Viper could go head-to-head again against The Ring General upon his return to in-ring action:

"The shoulder, I don't think it was a legitimate mistake. Yeah, I think it was a legitimate like f***. So, I think Randy is legitimately a little banged up. He probably can take a couple weeks off, come back, write me a quick Gunther, 'Fine, I'll man up and give you a rematch.' King of the Ring, the title shot at SummerSlam on the line. They have a banger on RAW or SmackDown or maybe at Money in the Bank or some sh*t like that. And then Gunther, you know, wins definitively," he said. [45:26 - 45:56]

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H teased the match

Despite confirming that the referee's decision was final, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H teased having another match between Randy Orton and Gunther following the controversy surrounding the end of their match.

The Game stated in a backstage interview at WWE King and Queen of the Ring that Gunther would want to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that he is better than The Viper. Meanwhile, it might be a "moment or two" before Orton is ready to step back into the ring with The Ring General:

"Especially after what I saw tonight, I certainly want to see that again. I think Randy Orton deserves to have another shot at that, and I think if I know anything about Gunther, he will want to have another shot at that to take the controversy out, to take the asterisk off of the page where it says King of the Ring for him. I think he would want to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that he is better than Randy Orton. So, I think, having seen Randy back here, he's pretty banged up, both his knee and his back. I think it's going to be a moment or two before he's ready to step back into the ring with Gunther. When he is, let's go," he said.

Gunther has expressed his intention of going after the World Heavyweight Championship. It would be interesting to see if he would risk losing his title shot by putting it on the line against Orton before WWE SummerSlam.

Do you think Gunther can defeat Randy Orton again? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

