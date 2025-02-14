Gunther puts Jey Uso on notice after he chooses him for WrestleMania 41; reminds him of his actions from WWE RAW

Gunther has put Jey Uso on notice after he chose to challenge for his WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. The Ring General also shared a clip of him attacking the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner.

This past Monday on WWE RAW, Jey was ambushed by Gunther during his entrance. He dropped Jey on the announcer's table before powerbombing him in the ring. The OG Bloodline member refused to back down from a fight as he challenged for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

On Instagram, Gunther warned Jey about this week's WWE RAW and threatened to end his "party."

"Your party ends when I arrive," wrote Gunther.

Peter Rosenberg was glad to see Gunther beat up Jey Uso on WWE RAW

Peter Rosenberg admitted that Gunther's character needed more heel heat instead of being a tweener. He was glad to see the World Heavyweight Champion ambush Jey Uso on this week's Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on the Rosenberg Wrestling podcast, he said:

"I'm glad Gunther came and beat the hell out of Jey because his character just needs to be all in on being a heel still. It's been living in tweener land for too long, there's not enough there with him."

Gunther defeated Jey Uso at the latest Saturday Night's Main Event. The Ring General became champion at SummerSlam 2024 and has already defended his title against top names, including Randy Orton and Damian Priest.

Meanwhile, Jey, who won his first singles title in 2024, wants to win his first-ever World Championship. He captured the Intercontinental Championship with a win over Bron Breakker. However, his reign ended within a month, as Breakker regained the title to become a two-time champion.

After Jey failed to win the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event, he fulfilled his promise to win the Royal Rumble.

