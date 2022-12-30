Gunther reaches huge milestone in WWE

WWE Superstar Gunther has reached another huge milestone in the company as he recently surpassed 200 days as Intercontinental Champion.

After wreaking havoc on NXT UK and NXT, The Ring General made his main roster earlier this year in April. He was assigned to the SmackDown brand where he has been equally dominating.

The Imperium leader did not take long to establish himself on the blue brand as he defeated Ricochet in June to win the Intercontinental Championship. He has held on to the title since then, defeating the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus and Rey Mysterio along the way.

His matches with Sheamus are among the top-rated matches of the year, with the two men taking each other to the limit in an all-time classic bout at Clash at the Castle.

Gunther is a marked man in WWE

Being a titleholder in WWE is not an easy task, as it paints a target on one's back. Gunther has been the Intercontinental Champion for over 200 days and has a long list of suitors who want to take the title away from him.

The Ring General recently defended his coveted title against Ricochet in a singles match after the latter won the SmackDown World Cup tournament to become the #1 contender. He is also at odds with Braun Strowman as the two powerhouses have collided on recent shows.

Sheamus also seems to have set his sights on the Intercontinental Championship. The Celtic Warrior was inches away from winning the title on two occasions and is more determined than ever to win the title in 2023.

Sheamus' real-life best friend Drew McIntyre also recently expressed his desire to stand across the ring with the Imperium leader.

"My eyes are on Gunther with the Intercontinental Championship. I see the chatter on social media; I see what happened with himself and Sheamus. I saw the battles. I love competition. I am a former Intercontinental Champion and would love to tangle with him," McIntyre said.

The 35-year-old could also feature in a blockbuster match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania this year, as per recent reports. It'll be interesting to see how WWE builds up a potential feud between the two.

Who do you think should dethrone Gunther? Sound off below and let us know!

