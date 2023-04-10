Gunther reacts to incredible feat about his current championship run in WWE

WWE Superstar Gunther took to social media to react to the incredible feat of amassing 300 days as the Intercontinental Champion.

He defeated Ricochet to earn the coveted Intercontinental Championship in June last year and has been champion since. During this time, the 35-year-old star has faced off against Braun Strowman and Rey Mysterio, as well as an all-time classic rivalry with Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes.

Gunther defended his Intercontinental Championship on Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. In a highly anticipated Triple Threat match, he retained his title against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

With only one WrestleMania under his name, the Imperium leader has already proven to be a remarkable talent. He has already established his dominance with an Intercontinental Championship reign of more than 300 days.

The 35-year-old took to Twitter to share a message with the WWE Universe and also added a picture with the title.

"300+," he wrote.

Gunther fired shots at Sheamus after WWE SmackDown

Following last week's edition of SmackDown, the current Intercontinental Champion was not in the mood for games. Brawling Brutes and Imperium began the blue brand's proceedings with a tag team match. The two teams fought tooth and nail for a crucial victory.

However, the Brutes triumphed over their opponents after Sheamus landed a Brogue Kick on Giovanni Vinci.

On SmackDown LowDown, Megan Morant caught up with Imperium. The champion noted that Sheamus may have won earlier in the evening, but the Celtic Warrior fell short where it mattered most - at WrestleMania.

"Our focus is always on the big picture. We suffered losses to the Brawling Brutes before. But what happened at WrestleMania? What happens when it really counts? Sheamus lost. That's the difference between Sheamus and a group of elite athletes like us. We are laser-focused on our mission," Gunther said.

With the WWE Draft coming up, it remains to be seen whether The Ring General will continue his dominant run on SmackDown or will he find a new home on RAW.

What are your thoughts on Gunther's IC Title reign in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

