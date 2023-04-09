"What happens when it really counts?" - Gunther fires shots at former WWE Champion after SmackDown

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther was in no mood for games after this week's episode of SmackDown.

This week's edition of the blue brand started with a tag team match between The Brawling Brutes and Imperium. The two tandems fought tooth and nail for a momentum-building win.

However, it was the Brutes that captured the victory over their counterparts after Shemus planted Giovanni Vinci with the Brougue Kick.

Megan Morant caught up with Imperium on SmackDown Lowdown. The IC champ mentioned that Sheamus may have picked up the win earlier in the evening, but the Celtic Warrior failed when it mattered most - at WrestleMania. Gunther also pointed out that the faction was focused on its mission of restoring prestige back to wrestling.

"See, we do not get carried away in the moment. Our focus is always on the big picture. We suffered losses to the Brawling Brutes before. But what happened at WrestleMania? What happens when it really counts? Sheamus lost. That's the difference between Sheamus and a group of elite athletes like us. We are laser-focused on our mission. And that is to protect and restore the honor of this great sport. We are Imperium and to us the match is sacred." [From 0:28 - 1:12]

Gunther has held the Intercontinental Championship for over 300 days

Ever since making his debut on the main roster last year, Gunther has impressed one and all with his hard-hitting style of wrestling.

The Ring General took little time to claim the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet and then started a monster run where he has dominated opponents like Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus, Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman, Madcap Moss, and even Drew McIntyre.

At WrestleMania this year, Gunther extended his reign by beating Sheamus and McIntyre in a triple-threat match. He is currently at 302 days as the Intercontinental Champion, with no signs of stopping anytime soon.

