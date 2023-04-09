Create

"What happens when it really counts?" - Gunther fires shots at former WWE Champion after SmackDown

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Apr 09, 2023 10:10 IST
The Imperium is a formidable group on SmackDown
The Imperium is a formidable group on SmackDown

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther was in no mood for games after this week's episode of SmackDown.

This week's edition of the blue brand started with a tag team match between The Brawling Brutes and Imperium. The two tandems fought tooth and nail for a momentum-building win.

However, it was the Brutes that captured the victory over their counterparts after Shemus planted Giovanni Vinci with the Brougue Kick.

Megan Morant caught up with Imperium on SmackDown Lowdown. The IC champ mentioned that Sheamus may have picked up the win earlier in the evening, but the Celtic Warrior failed when it mattered most - at WrestleMania. Gunther also pointed out that the faction was focused on its mission of restoring prestige back to wrestling.

"See, we do not get carried away in the moment. Our focus is always on the big picture. We suffered losses to the Brawling Brutes before. But what happened at WrestleMania? What happens when it really counts? Sheamus lost. That's the difference between Sheamus and a group of elite athletes like us. We are laser-focused on our mission. And that is to protect and restore the honor of this great sport. We are Imperium and to us the match is sacred." [From 0:28 - 1:12]

You can watch the full video here:

youtube-cover

You can catch the full results of SmackDown here.

Gunther has held the Intercontinental Championship for over 300 days

Ever since making his debut on the main roster last year, Gunther has impressed one and all with his hard-hitting style of wrestling.

The Ring General took little time to claim the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet and then started a monster run where he has dominated opponents like Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus, Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman, Madcap Moss, and even Drew McIntyre.

Intercontinental Champion @Gunther_AUT is on a completely different level.WHAT A MATCH at #WrestleMania!#AndStill https://t.co/mdSBgdSVZx

At WrestleMania this year, Gunther extended his reign by beating Sheamus and McIntyre in a triple-threat match. He is currently at 302 days as the Intercontinental Champion, with no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Who do you think will stand up to The Ring General? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

Cody Rhodes didn't finish the story at WrestleMania, just like these WWE stars who lost big

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...