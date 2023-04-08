Create

WWE SmackDown Results: WWE announces game-changing event; returning star joins Sami against Bloodline - Winners, Recap, Grades and Highlights

By Jojo
Modified Apr 08, 2023 07:49 IST
We got a hard-hitting episode of WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania with some big surprises!
The SmackDown after WrestleMania kicked off after a recap of last weekend before we headed into the first match of the night.

IT'S FIGHT NIGHT! 👊The Brawling Brutes vs. #Imperium is happening RIGHT NOW on #SmackDown https://t.co/6jb68HlFMH

WWE SmackDown Results (April 7, 2023): Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium

NOT THE FINGERS!!! 🫣The Brawling Brutes are RUTHLESS! Can #Imperium ride the momentum from #WrestleMania or will The Brutes get their much needed W tonight? #SmackDown https://t.co/gAynIQlkUH

Vinci and Holland were in the ring early on, and Gunther tagged in before taking out Butch with a big tackle. Vinci got a brainbuster on Butch before the latter went after Gunther's fingers.

Holland tagged in and was isolated by Imperium before Butch broke up a pin. Sheamus was in, and Gunther locked in a Boston Crab before Sheamus got a running powerslam, the Beats of the Bodhran, and the White Noise but failed to get the pin.

The match broke down into an all-out brawl before Sheamus got the Brogue Kick on Vinci for the win.

Result: Brawling Brutes def. Imperium

The Brawling Brutes get the WIN!@WWESheamus @RidgeWWE @PeteDunneYxB #SmackDown https://t.co/5ClNfEvITZ

Grade: B

Paul Heyman was backstage and dodged questions about why Brock attacked Cody Rhodes on Monday. Instead, he wanted to talk about Roman Reigns.

Jey Uso came in and learned that Jimmy wasn't at the show. After he left, Heyman told Solo that if Jey failed to win tonight, they would have to step in.

"He solves the @SamiZayn problem tonight, or YOU solve our problems tonight."@HeymanHustle expects things to be handled a certain way tonight, whether Jey @WWEUsos can get it done or not... 👀#SmackDown https://t.co/3J26BtVpK4

Ivar vs. Ricochet on SmackDown

DID HE JUST LIFT ONE OF THE VIKING RAIDERS?! 🤯With their Tag Team partners banned from ringside, @KingRicochet and @Ivar_WWE have to pull out all the stops if they want to get the win tonight!#SmackDown https://t.co/f7rT6QTJQm

Ricochet sent Ivar outside early on and hit a big dive before Ivar caught him and tossed him into the apron, and hit a crossbody on the LED boards. Back in the ring, Ivar blocked some offense before taking a knee strike.

Ivar came back with some big moves before taking a springboard dropkick. Ricochet tried to lift Ivar but failed before he was taken down with a roundhouse kick. Ivar headed up top, but Ricochet caught up with him and hit the Frankensteiner and the shooting star press for the win.

Result: Ricochet def. Ivar

Never gets old! 🤩@KingRicochet #SmackDown https://t.co/xTeFxgZfSF

Grade: B-

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were backstage on SmackDown, and KO said that after Sami's match with Jey today, they will put the Bloodline behind them.

Do you agree with @SamiZayn?@FightOwensFight #SmackDown https://t.co/LZlPj9TiCr

Zayn felt off for some reason and felt he had to talk to Jey before the match. KO didn't like the idea of Sami talking to Jey and said that the Bloodline was crumbling.

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi on SmackDown

Do NOT underestimate the team of @RaquelWWE and @YaOnlyLivvOnce! 💪😤Can @ShotziWWE and @NatbyNature shut them down just days before their WWE Women's Tag Team Title opportunity? #SmackDown https://t.co/dEQbGOihXG

Raquel and Natalya kicked off the match, and Rodriguez was sent outside early on before Shotzi tagged in and hit a dive to the outside. Raquel caught Shotzi and lifted her in the ring before Liv tagged in for a big dive.

Shotzi got a big crossbody and tagged Natalya, who got a German Suplex before her Hart Attack finisher was reversed. Liv came in with a Tornado DDT and the Oblivion for the win.

Result: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez def. Natalya & Shotzi

💪 @YaOnlyLivvOnce and @RaquelWWE send a message to @WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.#SmackDown https://t.co/NUU8rDo5IP

Grade: C

Xavier Woods and Madcap Moss were playing WWE 2K23 backstage when LA Knight came in and started complaining about not getting a WrestleMania appearance. Woods tried to talk to him, but LA got very angry and challenged Woods to a match before tossing his game controller.

Triple H was out next and said that we were headed for another WWE Draft. He said the Draft would be 'game-changing' this time before inviting Rhea Ripley to the ring.

BREAKING NEWS: @TripleH just announced the #WWEDraft will return in a few weeks with every single Superstar being eligible! #SmackDown https://t.co/IUWKQFTQeA

Rhea and Judgment Day walked in as Triple H left the ring and shook the champ's hand on the way out. Rhea celebrated her win at WrestleMania before Dominik said he let his dad win because he felt bad for him.

"I HELD BACK AT WRESTLEMANIA!" 😡@DomMysterio35 says he couldn't hurt his own father so he pulled his punches during their match at #WrestleMania. #SmackDown https://t.co/kGZeE0uf6D

Dom said Rey and his family could 'go to hell' and take Bad Bunny with them. Damian trash-talked Bad Bunny a bit before SmackDown continued.

Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio on SmackDown

REY TAKES OUT DOM! 👏👏👏@reymysterio and @EscobarWWE are on FIRE here tonight in this match against @DomMysterio35 and @ArcherOfInfamy! 🇲🇽 The LWO is STRONG! #SmackDown https://t.co/yFYMrYdpEE

Damian was in early on and got some big moves as he and Damian isolated the Hall of Famer. Santos was eventually tagged in, and the two cleared the ring before sending their opponents outside and hitting dives.

Rey set up for the 619, but Rhea dragged him out of the ring before Zelina attacked Ripley. The two started brawling, and Vega ran off into the crowd while in the ring, Rey got the 619 on Dom.

Priest was the legal one, however, and came in with the South of Heaven on Santos before getting the win.

Result: Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio def. Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar

#TheJudgmentDay gets the victory tonight on #SmackDown!@DomMysterio35 @ArcherOfInfamy #SmackDown https://t.co/flujK4armY

Grade: B

Sami was backstage and told Jey it was all working out how he and KO imagined it, and the Bloodline was crumbling. He told Jey that he still had a way out before being distracted by a commotion backstage.

He ran into Solo Sikoa, taking out Owens as officials dragged him away. Sami went to help KO as Jey watched in silence.

OMG! 😱While @SamiZayn was trying to convince Jey @WWEUsos that #TheBloodline is crumbling, @FightOwensFight was brutally attacked by @WWESoloSikoa! #SmackDown https://t.co/hQLEIz1fBK

Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso on SmackDown

WHO YA GOT?@WWEUsos @SamiZayn #SmackDown https://t.co/nInKQLLu4N

Before the match, Sami stated that KO was out for the night after the attack before heading out for the match. Sami got a big superplex early on before trying for the Helluva kick early, but Jey dodged it.

Zayn hit the Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall before Sami went up top, but Jey kicked him down. A distraction from Jey saw Solo hit the Samoan Spik on Sami on the apron before Jey got a kick and pinned Sami for the easy win.

Result: Jey Uso def. Sami Zayn

NOT AGAIN! 😭@WWESoloSikoa @SamiZayn #SmackDown https://t.co/Mcg3ouwVJf

After the match, Solo hammered away at Sami and was about to hit another Samoan Spike, but Jey stopped him.

Solo and Jey argued before Jey hit a superkick on Sami and asked Solo to get chairs.

What goes around comes around! 🤙After being taken out by @WWESoloSikoa months ago, @SuperKingofBros has returned to settle a score with #TheBloodline and to save @SamiZayn! Looks like #TheBloodline has a new "problem," BRO! #SmackDown https://t.co/k6jfp2G7wU

Riddle came out to make the save and got a superkick and a knee strike and Jey and Solo before sending them out of the ring. The Bloodline retreated, and Riddle stood firmly in the ring as SmackDown went off the air.

BROOO!@SuperKingofBros hasn't forgotten @WWESoloSikoa @WWEUsos #SmackDown https://t.co/EDN9Kzzf2j

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B

We got a big loss for Imperium in the opening match of SmackDown, while Triple H announced a game-changing draft this year.

Edited by Angana Roy
