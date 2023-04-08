The SmackDown after WrestleMania kicked off after a recap of last weekend before we headed into the first match of the night.

WWE SmackDown Results (April 7, 2023): Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium

Vinci and Holland were in the ring early on, and Gunther tagged in before taking out Butch with a big tackle. Vinci got a brainbuster on Butch before the latter went after Gunther's fingers.

Holland tagged in and was isolated by Imperium before Butch broke up a pin. Sheamus was in, and Gunther locked in a Boston Crab before Sheamus got a running powerslam, the Beats of the Bodhran, and the White Noise but failed to get the pin.

The match broke down into an all-out brawl before Sheamus got the Brogue Kick on Vinci for the win.

Result: Brawling Brutes def. Imperium

Grade: B

Paul Heyman was backstage and dodged questions about why Brock attacked Cody Rhodes on Monday. Instead, he wanted to talk about Roman Reigns.

Jey Uso came in and learned that Jimmy wasn't at the show. After he left, Heyman told Solo that if Jey failed to win tonight, they would have to step in.

Ivar vs. Ricochet on SmackDown

Ricochet sent Ivar outside early on and hit a big dive before Ivar caught him and tossed him into the apron, and hit a crossbody on the LED boards. Back in the ring, Ivar blocked some offense before taking a knee strike.

Ivar came back with some big moves before taking a springboard dropkick. Ricochet tried to lift Ivar but failed before he was taken down with a roundhouse kick. Ivar headed up top, but Ricochet caught up with him and hit the Frankensteiner and the shooting star press for the win.

Result: Ricochet def. Ivar

Grade: B-

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were backstage on SmackDown, and KO said that after Sami's match with Jey today, they will put the Bloodline behind them.

Zayn felt off for some reason and felt he had to talk to Jey before the match. KO didn't like the idea of Sami talking to Jey and said that the Bloodline was crumbling.

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi on SmackDown

Raquel and Natalya kicked off the match, and Rodriguez was sent outside early on before Shotzi tagged in and hit a dive to the outside. Raquel caught Shotzi and lifted her in the ring before Liv tagged in for a big dive.

Shotzi got a big crossbody and tagged Natalya, who got a German Suplex before her Hart Attack finisher was reversed. Liv came in with a Tornado DDT and the Oblivion for the win.

Result: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez def. Natalya & Shotzi

Grade: C

Xavier Woods and Madcap Moss were playing WWE 2K23 backstage when LA Knight came in and started complaining about not getting a WrestleMania appearance. Woods tried to talk to him, but LA got very angry and challenged Woods to a match before tossing his game controller.

Triple H was out next and said that we were headed for another WWE Draft. He said the Draft would be 'game-changing' this time before inviting Rhea Ripley to the ring.

Rhea and Judgment Day walked in as Triple H left the ring and shook the champ's hand on the way out. Rhea celebrated her win at WrestleMania before Dominik said he let his dad win because he felt bad for him.

Dom said Rey and his family could 'go to hell' and take Bad Bunny with them. Damian trash-talked Bad Bunny a bit before SmackDown continued.

Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio on SmackDown

Damian was in early on and got some big moves as he and Damian isolated the Hall of Famer. Santos was eventually tagged in, and the two cleared the ring before sending their opponents outside and hitting dives.

Rey set up for the 619, but Rhea dragged him out of the ring before Zelina attacked Ripley. The two started brawling, and Vega ran off into the crowd while in the ring, Rey got the 619 on Dom.

Priest was the legal one, however, and came in with the South of Heaven on Santos before getting the win.

Result: Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio def. Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar

Grade: B

Sami was backstage and told Jey it was all working out how he and KO imagined it, and the Bloodline was crumbling. He told Jey that he still had a way out before being distracted by a commotion backstage.

He ran into Solo Sikoa, taking out Owens as officials dragged him away. Sami went to help KO as Jey watched in silence.

Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso on SmackDown

Before the match, Sami stated that KO was out for the night after the attack before heading out for the match. Sami got a big superplex early on before trying for the Helluva kick early, but Jey dodged it.

Zayn hit the Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall before Sami went up top, but Jey kicked him down. A distraction from Jey saw Solo hit the Samoan Spik on Sami on the apron before Jey got a kick and pinned Sami for the easy win.

Result: Jey Uso def. Sami Zayn

After the match, Solo hammered away at Sami and was about to hit another Samoan Spike, but Jey stopped him.

Solo and Jey argued before Jey hit a superkick on Sami and asked Solo to get chairs.

Riddle came out to make the save and got a superkick and a knee strike and Jey and Solo before sending them out of the ring. The Bloodline retreated, and Riddle stood firmly in the ring as SmackDown went off the air.

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B

We got a big loss for Imperium in the opening match of SmackDown, while Triple H announced a game-changing draft this year.

