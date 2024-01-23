Gunther reminds seven-time WWE champion of Randy Orton

What does Gunther have in common with first-ballot future WWE Hall of Famer Randy Orton?

The two got their break on the main roster after capturing the Intercontinental Championship and went on to have a significant reign with it. Another former holder of the prestigious belt, Shelton Benjamin, feels that is not all.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show recently, Benjamin compared the two superstars, saying that something about The Ring General's "demeanor" and "build" reminds him of The Legend Killer.

"He [Gunther] kind of reminds me of Randy [Orton], to be honest. Just in his demeanor, his movements and even his build, to some degree. The first time I saw Gunther, he was like a hundred pounds heavier and I didn’t see the appeal, but I haven’t seen the appeal in a lot of people who turned out to be phenomenal," Benjamin recounted.

The former three-time Intercontinental Champion further praised Gunther's transformation:

"When he finally made it to WWE and started trimming down, you start to realize, this guy is leveling up so he can belong here. What they’ve done with him, what he’s managed to do, his look is straight out of a comic book. He looks the part." [H/T: Fightful]

Gunther and Randy Orton have not yet stepped inside the squared circle. However, their eventual contest is something many fans and contemporaries have cited as a dream match.

Randy Orton and Gunther will be in action at WWE Royal Rumble

In a few days, the two popular superstars will be at Tropicana Field as part of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. While Gunther will look to pick up his first Rumble victor after becoming the runner-up last year, Randy Orton has an even bigger challenge.

The Apex Predator will look to take away the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, who has held it for more than 1238 days and counting.

While it is not out of the realm of possibility that The Viper steals the big one this Saturday night, Orton has recently stated that winning back the world title does not keep him up at night.

Nonetheless, being arguably more popular and beloved today than before, many in WWE Universe hope to see Randy Orton walk away with the victory at Royal Rumble.

