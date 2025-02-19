  • home icon
Gunther resorts to original heel tactics following WWE RAW change

By Marc Middleton
Modified Feb 19, 2025 19:51 GMT
Gunther taunts like a heel on WWE RAW
Gunther taunts like a heel on WWE RAW (Photo credit: wwe.com)

Gunther has learned to use Artificial Intelligence, which he's combined with classic heel tactics to increase the heat on The Road to WrestleMania 41. After key RAW developments with Jey Uso, the Austrian Superstar was forced to hurl savage claims and disrespect. Now, the World Heavyweight Champion has provided very interesting updates.

The Ring General continues to wage war against Main Event Jey. With just over two months until he defends the World Heavyweight Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All, Gunther has jacked Jey's crowd entrance in a move the WWE Universe is likening to Dean Ambrose when he turned heel. The 37-year-old insulted the Charlotte, NC fans at RAW with a line about how performing for them would be like reading Shakespeare to a dog. He later knocked fans' personal hygiene, which he experienced first-hand on Monday.

Gunther took to X today to continue insulting the WWE Universe, showing off his AI image generation abilities. The Imperium leader referenced his aforementioned RAW promo, and shared a photo that shows him reading Shakespeare to a good boy, which looks to be a Golden Retriever. The champ once again knocked fans over personal hygiene.

"To use deodorant or not to use deodorant, that is the question," he wrote with the photo below.
Imperium's leader then took to his Instagram Stories to deliver another jab at the WWE Universe. The former WALTER blasted Monday's RAW crowd with just two words.

"PUTRID SMELL," he wrote in the screenshot below.
Screenshot of the post to Instagram Stories (Photo Credit: @gunther_wwe on Instagram)
Screenshot of the post to Instagram Stories (Photo Credit: @gunther_wwe on Instagram)

The 2024 King of the Ring has not wrestled since retaining over Uso at WWE SNME on January 25. This was his only 2025 match so far, and it remains to be seen if he will compete again before WrestleMania.

Gunther vs. Jey Uso confirmed for WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE will present its 41st annual WrestleMania PLE on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, from Allegiant Stadium near Las Vegas. Below is the updated lineup:

  • John Cena vs. TBA
  • World Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) or IYO SKY vs. Women's Elimination Chamber winner
  • Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Men's Elimination Chamber winner
  • Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
  • World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso
The winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber will challenge the Women's World Champion after the March 3 RAW match between IYO SKY and current title holder Rhea Ripley. If John Cena wins the Men's Elimination Chamber, then his final 'Mania opponent will be Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Championship.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
