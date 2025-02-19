Gunther reveals why he doesn’t want to face Jey Uso at WWE WrestleMania 41; names replacement

Many WWE fans could not have anticipated Gunther vs. Jey Uso as the WrestleMania 41 headliner. But that was until the YEET Master prevailed in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Ad

For Gunther, facing Uso is a demotion because he has defeated Roman Reigns' former Right Hand Man many times within the past year. On the contrary, Main Event Jey has never gotten one over on The Ring General.

In an interview with the Daily Mail UK, Gunther expressed disappointment that WWE decided to give Jey Uso a shot at the World Heavyweight Title at the grandest spectacle in sports entertainment. He revealed that someone bigger than him would have made more sense because that way, he could advance:

Ad

Trending

"I'm not interested in wrestling Jey at WrestleMania," Gunther said. "I was looking for somebody who is one of the last few remaining guys on the roster that I would say are maybe one step ahead of me, and it would have been nice to be in there with one of them, to bring them down one inch and make a step up."

Ad

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

The Austrian further noted that the 2025 Royal Rumble had a stacked lineup of superstars. However, Jey Uso being WWE's chosen one was not astounding to him as Mr. Main Event's popularity among the masses remains super strong:

"I think the Rumble was packed like never before. With Jey, there was basically the underdog winning in all of this. But also, on the other hand, he's maybe the most popular guy we have right now, and people would really want to see him succeed. And they're strapped in to follow him along this whole ride to WrestleMania now."

Ad

Ad

Gunther feels WWE had no option but to push Jey Uso this WrestleMania season

Although Gunther admits there are bigger dream matches WWE fans could think of, especially around this time of the year, Jey Uso seems appropriate.

He claimed that Uso's rise and the adulation he gets from the WWE Universe is strikingly similar to AEW's Bryan Danielson during the latter's road to WrestleMania in 2014. The Austrian noted something had to be done now, and the fan investment is only going to make things better from a storyline standpoint:

Ad

"There's all those dream matches out there. But on the other hand, I think if you have somebody like Jey that has such a movement behind him and such support from the audience, you have got to do something with that. And it just creates a special situation that you cannot make up. This either happens or it doesn't happen, and when it's there, you have to do something with it."

Ad

The Ring General consistently berates Jey Uso, and the two have been brawling for weeks now. How the company keeps the interest alive till WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas bears watching.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback