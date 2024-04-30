Gunther reveals WWE didn't inform him about major career-changing decision

Gunther has disclosed that he was unaware of a career-altering decision made by WWE. He is the leader of the Imperium and held the Intercontinental Championship for 666 days before dropping it to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL.

In a recent interview with Gorilla Position, Gunther shared that he had no idea he would become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. He added that there were not any discussions about breaking records during his historic title reign:

"No, not really. It was week by week or match by match and I never got told I was going to hold it for the longest time ever. I don't know if that was initially the plan. When I became the Intercontinental Champion, it was still under Vince [Vince McMahon]; it wasn't under Triple H. He came in a bit later and took over. The conversation never really happened. I think over time, and how I carried myself as NXT UK Champion before, I think I'm the kind of wrestler that is really made for being a champion, if that makes sense. I'm going to represent it well," said Gunther. [H/T: Ringside News]

Gunther became the first superstar to declare for the King of the Ring last week on WWE RAW. Ludwig Kaiser also attacked Giovanni Vinci after Imperium's loss to The New Day and got a nod of approval from Gunther backstage following the betrayal.

Gunther on if he will ever be called WALTER again in WWE

WWE star Gunther has shared his thoughts on whether he will ever use the name Walter again in the company. The former Intercontinental Champion competed under the ring name Walter until 2022. His name was changed to Gunther and he hasn't looked back since.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview last year, The Ring General shared that he will not be returning to his original ring name:

"No, I think the progression and how everything happened was very good for me and my career. We'll see what happens in the next years. There's still some room in my career to fill. That's [being called Walter again] nothing I strive for at the moment," he said. [From 06:47 - 07:08]

Gunther had an impressive reign as Intercontinental Champion and can now go after whichever title he wants. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the veteran in the weeks ahead.

