Sami Zayn breaks silence after emotional WrestleMania XL Night 1; sends heartfelt message to wife

WWE star Sami Zayn has broken his silence on social media following his incredible victory last night at WrestleMania XL. The veteran sent a heartfelt message to his wife after an improbable win during Night One.

Gunther put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sami Zayn last night. The former Bloodline member received words of encouragement from his wife, his son, Chad Gable, and Kevin Owens ahead of the match. The Imperium leader dominated the action but was distracted by taunting the challenger's family in the front row. Zayn capitalized, fired himself up, and hit the champion with a Helluva Kick followed by a beautiful Brainbuster and two more Helluva Kicks to secure the pinfall victory and become the new Intercontinental Champion. The Ring General's historic reign as champion came to an end at 666 days.

Sami Zayn took to social media today to reference the iconic film franchise, Rocky. After Rocky Balboa defeated Apollo Creed in the film Rocky II, he shouts to his wife, "Yo Adrian, I did it!". Zayn used the same quote but replaced Adrian's name with his wife as seen in his post below.

"YO KHADIJA I DID IT!" he wrote.

Sami Zayn comments on defeating Gunther at WWE WrestleMania

Sami Zayn was interviewed backstage with his family following his stunning victory last night at WrestleMania.

The RAW star was emotional during the interview and claimed that he needed to win the Intercontinental Championship. Zayn added he had self-doubt heading into the match and he wanted the victory at WrestleMania more than fans could imagine.

"When you do something big, sometimes, it’s really hard to reconcile with what's on the other side of that because you might have to come face the fact that it might not be as big or as good or you might be not as big, as good and the shadows that are behind you can seem like they’re bigger than anything that’s ahead. I hope I’m not being overdramatic when I say I needed this. I needed this more than I can put into words. More than you know. You talk about that self-doubt, some of it was on television and you saw for yourself. A lot of it, you don’t see," Sami Zayn said. [From 0:57 to 01:39]

You can check out the video below:

Gunther took the Intercontinental Championship as far as he possibly could and restored prestige to the title. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the leader of Imperium moving forward.

