Gunther, Rhea Ripley, Batista, and other WWE stars react to Sheamus' heartbreaking update

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Gunther, Rhea Ripley, and Batista, recently took to social media to react to Sheamus' heartbreaking update. The Celtic Warrior sent an emotional message after his dog's passing.Sheamus is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The Celtic Warrior has been at the top of his game for decades and is still going strong in World Wrestling Entertainment. The Celtic Warrior has been absent from in-ring competition since WWE Clash in Paris, where he had a hard-hitting battle with Rusev in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook.Amid his absence from WWE television, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion recently took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news of his dog, Betty's passing. In the post's caption, Sheamus shared a story of how he rescued the dog after she was discarded by her owners.&quot;Unlike my wife, who’s great at writing long, beautiful messages, I’m not always the best with words. But where do I start… Over four and a half years ago, I saw this chunky little pup at the National Humane Association — a dog who had been discarded by her owners. I instantly knew she was coming home with me,&quot; he wrote.The former WWE Champion added that Betty brought a lot of happiness to his home and wrote that he will always cherish the memories they made together.&quot;What an incredible journey it’s been. Even though our time together was cut far too short, I’ll never regret the decision to make her part of our family. She brought so much joy and happiness into our home and into the lives of everyone who met her. Even after losing her leg, she never lost her spirit — she was still just as happy, just to be home, surrounded by love. You stole my heart, and the hearts of everyone who knew you. Thank you for the countless amazing moments and memories. I’ll never forget you. Rest well, sweet girl. I love ya, Betty 💜,&quot; he added.Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral current and former WWE personalities, including Gunther, Rhea Ripley, Natalya, CM Punk, Raquel Rodriguez, Chelsea Green, and others, reacted with a like on Sheamus' Instagram post.Meanwhile, Batista, Drew McIntyre, Adam Pearce, Santino Marella, JD McDonagh, Finn Balor, Megan Morant, Mia Yim, Nikki Bella, Charlotte Flair, Alicia Taylor, Matt Cardona, Tonga Loa, Mercedes Mone, and Jordynne Grace left comments on it.Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Sheamus' Instagram]WWE star Sheamus' wife dedicated a post to BettyAfter Betty's unfortunate passing, Sheamus' wife, Isabella Revilla, took to Instagram to dedicate a post to their dog. She shared a heartbreaking message, writing that she didn't know how her life would go on without Betty by her side.&quot;Oh, Betty, you were my whole world for 4 years, 9 months, and 7 days. That may seem short, but it felt like I’d known you my whole life. Now I don’t know how the rest of it can go on without you...,&quot; she wrote.We at Sportskeeda send our condolences to WWE star Sheamus and his family at this extremely difficult time.