Gunther’s current title challenger sends bold message ahead of WWE RAW

Gunther is currently the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all time. The Ring General is now set to defend his title at Survivor Series: WarGames against a two-time Grand Slam Champion who recently sent a strong message to the Austrian star ahead of this week's RAW.

The Miz won a Fatal Four-Way match featuring Ivar, Ricochet, and Bronson Reed on this past week's edition of RAW to earn the opportunity to face Gunther at the upcoming premium live event in Chicago. After a controversial end to the bout, The Viking Raider's member attacked The A-Lister and planted him with a huge splash.

A win for the eight-time Intercontinental Champion at the premium live event would help him equal former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho's record of nine IC Title reigns. On the other hand, a win for the leader of Imperium would extend his record-breaking title reign that has surpassed over 500 days.

The Miz took to his Instagram account to send a message to the champion ahead of his bout against Ivar. The Grand Slam Champion posted the match graphics of his battle against one-half of The Viking Raiders and claimed that the leader of Imperium would want to watch the fight on Monday.

The A-Lister appears to be also looking to send a message to Gunther during the bout.

"You’re gonna want to watch this one @gunther_wwe 👀 #WWERaw," The Miz wrote.

You can check the Instagram post below:

Ivar was visibly angry with what happened last week. Following his attack on The Miz, he sent a message of his own to the latter. The former Tag Team Champion appears to be looking to make a place in the IC Championship match scheduled for Survivor Series: WarGames.

Gunther recently took shots at The Miz

The feud between The Ring General and The A-Lister is turning out to be highly entertaining. The IC Champion shared a reel taking shots at The Miz earlier today.

The 36-year-old uploaded a video from his recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, claiming that people do not take the former world champion seriously. The Ring General further stated that The Miz walks around looking like a clown.

"Look at him. I mean [laughs], isn't it a big deal what we, as wrestlers, should represent? Also, how you carry yourself? How you carry yourself as a person that the people can treat seriously, and don't walk around looking like a clown," Gunther said.

