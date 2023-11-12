Gunther makes bold claim about current WWE title challenger

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently made bold claims regarding a former champion and current title challenger.

The name in question is former WWE Champion The Miz. The A-lister is scheduled to challenge Gunther for his Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series: WarGames.

The former WWE Champion pinned Bronson Reed in a Fatal Four-Way match to become the number one contender for the prestigious title. The other two superstars involved in the bout were Ivar and Ricochet.

At the upcoming premium live event, the 43-year-old superstar would be looking to win the Intercontinental Championship for the ninth time. It will put him on par with Chris Jericho on the list of most number of IC title reigns.

Gunther recently took to his Instagram account to make bold claims about The Miz. The Ring General shared a reel taking shots at The Must-See WWE Superstar. The clip is from his recent appearance on WWE's The Bump. The leader of Imperium claimed that The Miz carries himself in such a manner that people can not take him seriously, which should not be the case with a wrestler.

"Look at him. I mean [laughs], isn't it a big deal what we, as wrestlers, should represent? Also, how you carry yourself? How you carry yourself as a person that the people can treat seriously, and don't walk around looking like a clown," Gunther said.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

It will be interesting to see whether The Ring General extends his record-breaking title reign at the Survivor series or The Miz dethrones him to win a record-levelling ninth IC title.

Gunther expresses his views on WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart

During the same episode of WWE's Bump, the current Intercontinental Champion was asked about his views on several other champions from the past, including Bret 'The Hitman' Hart.

The Ring General praised the WWE legend for his outstanding in-ring ability and for being very popular back in the day. But he also pointed out that he did not enjoy the former World Champion openly talking about not liking certain spots from his match against Sheamus that took place in Cardiff earlier this year.

"I think it is obvious that in-ring, he is one of the best to ever do it. Very enjoyable. He was very popular in Germany and Austria when I was growing up. He was a big superstar there. But as Ludwig said before, I don't forget. And [what] that man said at my match in Cardiff and was not mentioning nice things after that. So, he is not going to get anything nice from me. Too bad he is not in the state anymore to settle this in the ring. It would have been very interesting," Gunther said.

What do you make of Gunther's words on his predecessors as the IC Champions? Sound off in the comments section below.

