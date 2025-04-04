Gunther's former stablemate sends cryptic message after WWE European tour

Gunther's former stablemate was involved in WWE's European tour. Following the tour, he sent a cryptic message.

Ludwig Kaiser has been part of Imperium with Gunther and Giovanni Vinci since his days in NXT. However, last year, The Ring General told Kaiser to go out on his own and make a name for themselves, seemingly ending their alliance after several years. Since then, Kaiser has unleashed his vicious side in pursuing the Intercontinental Championship.

He last competed for the title in December 2024. For the past few weeks, he has been busy feuding with Penta. The two men even locked horns in a no-holds-barred match last month. Kaiser was also part of the WWE European tour, which concluded recently. Following the tour, Kaiser has taken to social media to send a cryptic message.

"Out of the dark into the light ⭐️👑 #LK #LudwigKaiser #EuropeanElegance #APlusEVERYTHING," he wrote.

Check out the post here:

Vince Russo criticized Gunther's booking on WWE RAW

Gunther has been busy destroying opponents during the buildup to WrestleMania 41. On the 14th March episode of SmackDown, the Ring General faced off against Axiom in the latter's home country. However, the NXT got in a lot of offense during the match. This week on the red brand, the Ring General defeated Jimmy Uso. Following the match, he viciously assaulted Jimmy and left him in a pool of blood.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince said that The Ring General's 50-50 match against Axiom did no favors for his recent segment against Jimmy Uso.

"I'll tell you what really hurt the segment. So, leading up to this match, they made Jimmy Uso strong. They gave Jimmy a couple of matches but also what we did do leading up to this, who went 75-25 with Gunther? Who was it? Abracadabra? Axiom?"

It will be interesting to see if The Ring General can retain his title at WrestleMania 41.

