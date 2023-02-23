Gunther’s future challenger to be decided at upcoming WWE Live Event

Gunther is currently the Intercontinental Champion and the leader of the Imperium faction on WWE SmackDown.

The Ring General debuted on the main roster last year and has quickly become one of the most feared superstars on the roster. The 35-year-old has a unique look, and his physicality in the ring is unmatched. He's held the Intercontinental Championship for over 250 days now and easily defeated Madcap Moss to retain the title on last week's edition of the blue brand.

WWE will hold a live event at Madison Square Garden on Match 12. The special show will take place on the road to WrestleMania and will feature a 20-man Battle Royal.

Madison Square Garden's official Twitter account recently announced that the winner of the Battle Royal would get a title shot against the Intercontinental Champion.

"🚨 BREAKING 🚨 20 Man Battle Royal with the Winner to face GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship [email protected] Road to #WrestleMania at MSG on Mar 12!" tweeted Madison Square Garden.

Gunther claims former WWE Champion Sheamus is desperate

Sheamus had a legendary battle against The Ring General last year at Clash at the Castle. However, like the majority of Gunther's opponents, the Celtic Warrior fell short but received a standing ovation from the fans in Cardiff after the match.

Speaking on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, the Intercontinental Champion mocked Sheamus. The Ring General said he could get another title shot if he works his way back up into a position to deserve one.

"I've beaten him [Sheamus] twice now. I kind of, I don't know, lost a little bit of respect for him in the last month. He seems very desperate right now. He's not on my radar, I'm obviously on his radar right now. But if he gets himself into a position again where he is a challenger again, I'll give him another beating I guess. But as of right now, it is not my main focus," said Gunther.

As of now, Gunther does not have an opponent for WrestleMania. The Ring General and Brock Lesnar had a staredown during the Royal Rumble that got wrestling fans excited.

It will be fascinating to see if The Beast shows up at Madison Square Garden on March 12 and wins the Battle Royal to earn an Intercontinental Championship match.

Which WWE Superstar would you like to see challenge for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

