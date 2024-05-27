Gunther's name officially changed by WWE 

Gunther's name has been officially changed by WWE after his recent performance. The name was confirmed by the commentary team and has since then been tweeted out by different WWE accounts.

At the King and Queen of the Ring event, Gunther faced the legendary Randy Orton in the ring, in what was one of the best matches of the night. It was the final of the tournament, with the winner being crowned the King of the Ring. Gunther was able to win the match, injuring Randy Orton in the process, and attacking his already hurt knee.

Having won the title, the star will get a World Heavyweight Championship match against whoever is the champion at SummerSlam. At this point that is Damian Priest but the title could change hands by that time, with Priest set to face Drew McIntyre at the upcoming Clash at the Castle event.

However, Gunther himself has gone through a name change now. Previously, he was known as The Ring General in WWE. However, the moment he won the King of the Ring, Michael Cole informed everyone that he could now officially be called The King General.

The name was further confirmed by WWE with them putting out on their X account, announcing his win and calling him The King General.

Gunther could face a big challenge before SummerSlam according to Triple H

While The King General won his match, it ended in controversy.

He pinned Randy Orton, but the footage showed that his shoulder was actually up. The Viper didn't lose cleanly. Thus, it's likely that Orton will want to get his own back, while the Imperium leader also wants to remove the asterisk from his win.

Triple H said in an interview that while Randy Orton was injured when he returned to the ring, a rematch between the two was not out of the question.

With that being the case, and Clash at the Castle coming up, fans could get a repeat match.

