Gunther's potential WWE WrestleMania XL challenger sends four-word message

Gunther may have vanquished "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio and narrowly escaped defeat at the hands of "Main Event" Jey Uso in the last few weeks on WWE RAW. However, the Intercontinental Champion has some tough competition for the company's mega event in April.

One of six superstars from RAW will look to end the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion's reign on The Grandest Stage - Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, "Big" Bronson Reed, Ricochet, JD McDonagh and Chad Gable.

For JD McDonagh, next week's gauntlet match victory could have ramifications as Damian Priest demanded that he take care of Gunther after Dom lost to The Ring General. On Instagram, the Irish star assured that he is going to WrestleMania XL:

"ONE. MATCH. FROM. MANIA! 🚀 #wrestlemania," JD McDonagh wrote.

The Ring General praised Dominik Mysterio for the latter's effort this past Monday night. However, The Judgment Day appears adamant about capturing the Intercontinental Championship and vanquishing Imperium. Priest and Balor secured a clean win over Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci later that night.

Chad Gable informs the gravity of a win for him on WWE RAW next week

Chad Gable and Gunther have been at odds for months on end. The Alpha Academy scored two victories over The Ring General last year, albeit not by pinfall or submission. In recent weeks, they have faced each other at live events.

For Master Gable, the closing moments of the Intercontinental Championship match on the September 4th episode of WWE RAW matter most. He not only failed to win the belt, but the loss made his young daughter cry. The moment was captured on camera.

On Instagram, Chad Gable shared a video clip of him emphasizing what it means for him to end Gunther's reign and win his first singles title:

"To me… it just means more. And guys, I wasn’t just randomly reminded of this last night. ⁣I wanted to share a piece we made back during the Holidays. I’ve used it as personal motivation and watched it every day as a constant reminder to continue giving my full and complete effort in everything I do," Chad Gable captioned his post.

The WWE star added:

"Because I have A REASON. ⁣I considered updating this to be relevant in a non-Holiday time period, but I feel it’s better to let you all experience it in its raw form. The mood and mental state it was created in hasn’t changed, so why should the content?⁣ To me… it just means more."

You can watch the video clip here.

The WWE Universe is vocal on social media about Chad Gable receiving a push as a singles star. He is the one man in the past year who came so close to ending The Ring General's monumental title reign. At WrestleMania XL, he may get to finish his story.

