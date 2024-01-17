"Gunther's reign is over", "The Ring General has nowhere to run"- WWE Universe excited over 46-year-old megastar's imminent return

Gunther has been unstoppable ever since moving to the WWE main roster. The Ring General has put on some great matches against a plethora of stars during this time. However, one name he has yet to stand across the ring from is Brock Lesnar. With the 46-year-old superstar reportedly set to return to the Stamford-based promotion soon, fans are overly excited to see the two finally have a showdown.

Brock Lesnar was last seen on WWE programming at the SummerSlam 2023 Premium Live Event, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. The Beast Incarnate has been on a hiatus ever since. However, it was recently reported that the former Universal Champion will be in action at the 2024 Royal Rumble and could return on TV "very soon."

Fans have been anticipating a match between Lesnar and Gunther since the two came face-to-face at Royal Rumble this year. With Brock's return imminent, many people are hoping that this year, they will finally see the two powerhouses collide and the build-up for the same to start upon The Beast Incarnate's return to TV programming.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Gunther is adamant about facing Brock Lesnar in WWE

Brock Lesnar is one of the most intimidating wrestlers of all time. The Beast Incarnate's unmatched charisma and unique wrestling style make him a treat to watch inside the squared circle.

The former Universal Champion is also a dream opponent for many WWE Superstars, including Gunther, who believes that the former is an "end boss" and thus wants to prove himself against the 46-year-old star.

"I don't know if WrestleMania 40 is the time for that; we'll see, but I feel like, in the long run, the one name I always bring up is Brock because I feel like I'm the end boss to a lot of people. But I feel like Brock is somebody who has perfected being an end boss. So, I've got to prove myself with him in the ring, too," Gunther said.

Gunther has been the Intercontinental Champion for over 500 days, during which he has defended his title against the likes of Braun Strowman, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre among others. The Ring General has yet to be pinned or submitted since moving to the WWE main roster and has shown no signs of slowing down.

The Imperium leader returned to WWE programming on the latest episode of RAW after a short hiatus and declared his name for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The Austrian star was quite impressive during last year's Rumble match and was the last person to be eliminated despite entering at number one.

Do you want to see Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

